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News INDIA PM Modi UP Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Open Ganga Expressway, Other Projects in Varanasi on April 28-29 A Mahila Sammelan will be organised on April 28 evening in Varanasi, and during the event, PM Modi is expected to highlight women-centric schemes of the double-engine government. During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of over 112 projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore.

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New Delhi, April 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on April 28-29 to launch the Ganga Expressway, participate in a Mahila Sammelan and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore in Varanasi, an official said on Sunday. A Mahila Sammelan will be organised on April 28 evening in Varanasi, and during the event, PM Modi is expected to highlight women-centric schemes of the double-engine government.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of over 112 projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore. These include 13 sewerage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-super-speciality hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital and the construction of market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, among others. 'Enjoy School Vacations Fully, Learn Something New': PM Narendra Modi Advises Students During 133rd Mann Ki Baat Episode.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). On April 29, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Thereafter, he will travel to Hardoi to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, said a statement.

The Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre-long, 6-lane (expandable to 8 lanes), access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor, built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Participate in Census 2027, Highlights Digital Data Collection.

The expressway traverses 12 districts - Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj-thereby connecting Western, Central, and Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh through a single seamless high-speed corridor.

The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from the current 10-12 hours to approximately six hours, enhancing ease of movement and efficiency in transportation.

A key highlight of the project is the provision of a 3.5 km-long Emergency Landing Facility (airstrip) in Shahjahanpur district. This dual-use infrastructure enhances national security preparedness and adds strategic value beyond economic benefits.

The Ganga Expressway is envisioned as a major economic corridor, with the development of Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Corridors over approximately 2,635 hectares across the 12 districts along its alignment. The expressway will reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and boost manufacturing competitiveness, said the statement.

Improved connectivity will provide farmers with direct access to urban and export markets, facilitating better price realisation and strengthening rural incomes, it said. The project is also expected to boost tourism, unlock new economic opportunities and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities across the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).