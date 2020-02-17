Flirting Day 2020 Funny Memes: These Jokes on Your Flirting Abilities Are Best to Convey Your Feelings During Anti-Valentine Week

Flirting memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you aware of the Anti-Valentine Week celebrations that are ongoing right now? After the week-long celebrations of love and romance, all anti-love emotions are being marked right after Valentine's Day. February 18 marks the celebration of Flirting Day. If you have been single, then you have probably used your flirting skills a lot. This, however, need not be a celebration only for the singles, even people in a relationship can test their flirting skills on their partner. But if you are among the awkward ones and do not know what exactly to say, then there are so many memes that might help. In today's times, everybody loves scrolling through funny memes and jokes. Ahead of Flirting Day 2020, we have gathered some of the best flirting memes which you can send your crush/partner. Alternatively, you can also send some of these to your friends who aren't that great at flirting and laugh together. 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi' Funny Memes Go Viral, Check Hilarious Jokes on Internet's Latest Trend.

Anti-Valentine Week began with Slap Day on February 15. It doesn't have to be a violent celebration of sorts, but just to tone down the too much of public display of affection during Valentines Week, people mark these fun observances. Flirting is a very important skill, at least, at the start of every relationship. It is how you are able to impress your partner, what cheesy lines you choose and whether they work. But for a generation that is so hooked to passing on memes, even flirting memes can do the talking for some. So we have got you some of the funniest flirting memes and lines which you can share with your crush/partner or friends on Flirting Day 2020.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Flirting:

Let Baby Yoda do the Talking

Baby Yoda References

flirting in the 21st century be like: “you have eyes like baby yoda 🥺” — meg (@MeganE_carey) December 10, 2019

Luxury Goods!

*When I start flirting* She: Tum mujhe kitna pyaar krte ho... Me: 72.13% She: 100% kyu ni h... Me: 28% GST on luxury items.... She: pic.twitter.com/4Qt3T0aLrE — Akash Chaurasia (@memes__loader) February 15, 2020

What Is It?

Me trying to figure out if a girl is flirting or just being friendly#memes #memesdaily pic.twitter.com/CWMbmAosAu — ⚡ Yami_Lgh ⚡ (@Yesal_Lagharee) February 12, 2020

What Do You Mean?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What do you Meme? (@requiem.4a.meme) on Feb 15, 2020 at 11:23am PST

Not Good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fifi 🇵🇷 (@nyabmke) on Feb 12, 2020 at 9:59pm PST

Oops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Looking For Mr. Swipe Right (@hookingupsanfrancisco) on Feb 12, 2020 at 6:19am PST

Flirt According to Your Mood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MeMe&You (@memelove3000) on Jan 25, 2020 at 2:28am PST

Can you relate your flirting skills to these funny jokes? Then on this flirting day send across these funny memes to convey your feelings. We hope you are able to spread a smile on your crush's face with these memes. That way you are celebrating the Flirting Day right. Happy Flirting Day 2020!