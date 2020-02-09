'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi' Funny Memes Go Viral, Check Hilarious Jokes on Internet's Latest Trend

Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Off late, people are using social media less to communicate but more to share funny memes and jokes. Memes have become an integral part of anyone who uses smartphones. And thus every few days we have new meme trends coming up, sometimes it movie trailer or poster, otherwise a simple phrase too. Like the recent trend that has caught on in the meme world, is "Bulati hai magar jaana nahi." It essentially means how you can avoid some situations by not showing up wherever or whoever is inviting you. That catchphrase has become the latest target for making funny memes and jokes. And once it begins to trend, it doesn't take long to become viral. We have got you some of the funniest memes and jokes on "Bulati/bulata hai magar jaana nahi." No Concept of Porn Before Mia Khalifa? #ThereWasNoConceptOf Twitter Trend Has Some Funny Memes and Jokes That Will Leave You ROFLing.

Social media is such that you cannot even predict what goes viral. Now we do not know for sure what has started this trend of making memes on the phrase. But a tweet on what people different countries say to avoid someone was going viral. For the one in India, it reads, "Bulate hai magar jaana nahi". Soon the phrase was everywhere with funny memes and jokes, for different situations be it exams, sports, Bollywood movies or Valentine's Day. Over the last two days, it has become so viral that everyone has joined in to make jokes on it. 'Follow Me For More Recipes' is The Latest Twitter Trend With Funny Memes on People's Lazy Cooking Skills.

Here's The Tweet:

🇺🇸 : Don't go with her! 🇬🇧 : Avoid her! 🇮🇳 : Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi!#kuchbhi — Kritika (@IamkritikaR) February 7, 2020

Check Some Funny Memes on 'Bulate Hai Magar Jaana Nahi':

No Outdoor Games

Sad Trending Relatable Meme. pic.twitter.com/rg0IJNh4s5 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2020

If The Meme Had a Meme Reference...

Bulati hai, magar jane ka nahi pic.twitter.com/NLnhApRpea — 🇮🇳sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) February 9, 2020

Another One

Perfect example of Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi..... pic.twitter.com/sLwwfK5dke — Kritika (@IamkritikaR) February 8, 2020

Not a Nice Scheme

Bulati Hai ! Magar Jane Ka Nahi !😂 pic.twitter.com/oIMAhT4d1e — introvert_memer_hun (@introvert_memes) February 9, 2020

Only Jio!

Valentine's Day Special

*After joining Bajrang dal for valentine's day Ex-gf: i miss you!! Please mere pas vapis ajao... My heart: bulati hai magar jane ka nahi!! — sahil sethiya (@ig_rachit) February 9, 2020

Award Shows

Bulate magar jane Hai. Ka nahi pic.twitter.com/oRzaIIARM3 — Gopi💭 (@Tanishkq) February 8, 2020

Remember MDH Uncle?

Bulate hai. Magar jane ka nhi. pic.twitter.com/TOvOztYKHL — Azy (@AzyConTroll) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile Moms!

Everyone:- Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi . . . . . . Every Morning My Mom:- पोछा लगा है इधर आने का नही......🙄🙄🤣🤣🤣 — Kritika (@IamkritikaR) February 7, 2020

Turn!

Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi pic.twitter.com/IXXE81asdE — शशाॅक श्रीvastava (@Lunaticlalaji) February 8, 2020

Its a Trap!

Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi. pic.twitter.com/p7mmyE3l0y — Cos(al)™ (@ApunHizBhagwanH) February 6, 2020

These are some of the funny memes and jokes that are trending online and looks like the trend is going to continue. From movie scene references to Valentine's day, people have found several situations to fit in the phrase.