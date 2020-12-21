Former XXX porn star and OnlyFans celeb, Mia Khalifa is making quite a buzz online. The 27-year-old, Lebanese-born, Texas resident was recently caught on camera scooping her dog's poop in face mask and then using the very same mask to cover her face. The whole vile act was recorded and posted by American record producer and TikTok user, Benny Blanco. In her defence, Mia said, "At least I'm not an anti-masker". Now, Mia Khalifa fans would be happy seeing the former adult entertainer put up a brave front. Not just this incident, the OnlyFans star seemed to have been vocal of her life choices all over the internet. Take, for example, Mia Khalifa's Instagram post where she describes her OOTD as that of a hooker along with a frank message for all her haters.

"Yeah I'm not supposed to be here right now because I'm dressed like a hooker and none of you like me, but I just wanted to say I'm not going anywhere," reads, Mia Khalifa's Instagram post along with a smiley with three hearts emoji. So, what is this outfit that made the adult star-turned sports commentator call herself 'dressed like a hooker'? Mia Khalifa Risks Major Wardrobe Malfunction in Red Bikini, Check Candid Pic of OnlyFans Celeb Falling off Swing at Beach.

Mia is snapped showing off her hot figure by posing sexily in a pair of high-waisted white flared trousers with side hip cut out detail. She wore this with a sleeveless white crop top. While Mia is not giving any Julia Roberts' vibes from Pretty Women, but it's her 'whore-some’ message along with the saucy snap that has got everyone hooked to it.

Here's Mia Khalifa's In-Your-Face Instagram Message!

The webcam model who distanced herself from the world of XXX and exploring a career as a sports commentator often finds herself criticised for her remarks against the adult entertainment industry. And it increased after Mia announced her arrival on OnlyFans, a content subscription service where content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the "fans". Now, OnlyFans is quite popular with sex workers, so people are left confused about Mia Khalifa's intentions. Whatever they may be, she is not going anywhere.

