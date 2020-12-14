OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa is one funny woman. And her puns and memes game online is also quite strong. And this, when coupled with former XXX porn star's ravishing personality, the posts are nothing short of enchantment. Though, in her latest post, the 28-year-old almost risked a major wardrobe malfunction in her string bikini. The ex-Pornhub queen, despite distancing herself from the adult entertainment industry, still leaves no stone unturned in kicking off smokestorm with her hot photos and videos. But mind you, these are not X-rated, explicit nude content.

In her latest Instagram snap, Mia is seen falling off a fancy swing at a beach. She is seen wearing a skimpy bikini with the top barely covering her bosom. The candid pic shows the webcam model almost falling to the ground, with her mouth open in shock. Yep, that is goofy and scintillating Mia Khalifa for you all. If this pic is not striking enough already, read the caption accompanying it.

She writes, "🏝🥲🏝 do it for the (only) fans." This cheeky caption is seemingly in reference to her joining OnlyFans, a content subscription service that is famous among primarily sex workers. Though, it also has content creators from other areas of interest like physical fitness experts, musicians. Content creators earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the "fans".

Now if you have followed Mia's online presence, you would know how the Lebanese-born vociferously expressed her angst and regrets over joining the porn industry. And after denouncing the adult industry, when she announced her decision to join OnlyFans, which has earned a reputation of being a hit platform for X-rated content, fans are left confused. Sexy Santa Outfit Inspirations for Christmas 2020: From Mia Khalifa & Poonam Pandey to Rihanna & Katy Perry, HOT Santa Costume Ideas You Might Want to Give a Shot This Year!

Nevertheless, Mia remains clear about her reason for joining the new site. In her Thank You note after completing a week on OnlyFans, she explained the reason behind joining it. She said that OnlyFans is how she would be herself "outside the perimeters of conventional social media", and that she views the platform as "Instagram without the terms of service".

"I am finally growing into my self-confidence in who I am and the decisions I make for me," Khalifa further wrote. "Even though I will not be creating nude content… I want to take my power back and just post what I want and what makes me feel good." This does sound convincing, but only time would tell if her fans would indeed buy her reasoning. For now, the girl is keeping both, followers and non-followers entertained.

