GirlDad Moments: Special Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna by ESPN Journalist Elle Duncan Inspires Social Media to Cherish Father-Daughter Bond!

It is hard to believe that the legendary basketball player, Kobe Bryant, is no more. The Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died alongside seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26, 2020). Aside from his marvellous basketball skills, Bryant spent nearly all his time with his wife and four daughters. A devoted father, husband and a brilliant player, the NBA legend gave some great parental goals and advice. One of that was given to an ESPN journalist, Elle Duncan, the time she was expecting her child. Recalling the moment of encounter, Duncan said that Bryant was always a ‘Girl Dad.’ The tribute left social media in tears. Soon, #GirlDad started to trend online. Duncan’s special tribute to Bryant and Gianna inspired people to cherish father-daughter bond as users share beautiful pictures of themselves with their precious girls. Kobe Bryant Wife and Kids: Know Everything About Late NBA Star’s Family - Partner Vanessa Laine and Daughters Gianna, Bianka, Natalia and Capri.

On the SportsCenter segment, the anchor recalled the encounter she had with Bryant. When she told the basketball player that she was expecting a girl, he responded with a high-five and told her, “Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.” The reporter further asked Bryant how he and his wife would react about having a fourth girl (at the time the couple had three kids). She remembered that the NBA legend replied, “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.” Kobe Bryant Tragic Death in Helicopter Crash: A Look at Some Memorable Moments of the ‘NBA Legend Gone Too Soon’.

Watch the Video:

Out of all the Kobe stories in the last day, this one hit differently. Elle Duncan on Kobe “being a dad. A girl dad.” pic.twitter.com/tggiEmzIKc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 28, 2020

The video garnered a huge response on social media. At the time of writing this, the clip received nearly 40 million views. Soon #GirlDad began to trend on Twitter. Users share the beautiful moments they have with their daughters and how beautiful the girl-dad bond is. It is the touching tribute fans are sharing about Bryant, who encouraged fathers to lift up their daughters’ abilities.

Twitterati is In Tears!

#girldad Im sitting here still in shock , but today we took this picture. Me and my baby girls #RIPKobe #RIPGIGI 😢😢 https://t.co/iidJPxXVdS pic.twitter.com/2H21QVGQHk — Coach Lamar Thomas (@LamarCoachT) January 28, 2020

#GirlDad Moments!

My favorite title: A girl Dad. You give me life, you are my air, you are my heart. I wish you only knew, just how much I really love you, kid. 💜💛 #girldad #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/k9wE81WgWq — J.T. Yuodis,PIO (@PIOYuodis37) January 28, 2020

Always, Girls!

Special Bond!

To the girl that changed my life, thank you for making me a #girldad pic.twitter.com/YzVMShgzOH — Davaughn (@LifeAsDav) January 28, 2020

Girl Dad!

First son of a Nigerian (Igbo) first son. Having a boy is basically mandatory, they said. To carry the name, they said Yeah, right...I said.#girldad pic.twitter.com/saSjrZID5q — The Chidi (@cafulezi) January 28, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death. According to media reports, he was travelling with his daughter Gigi to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Kobe coached Gianna’s AAU basketball team, which is called Mamba Academy. As the reporter, Duncan rightly said, Kobe died what he loved being the most—being a dad. The father and daughter were on their way to the academy for a basketball practice when the helicopter was crashed.