Girlfriend Farts in Boyfriend’s Face While Performing TikTok Stunt, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

Girlfriend Farts in Boyfriend’s Face (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ TikTok)

Videos in TikTok go hilariously viral with people attempting to perform bizarre stunts and challenges. Although some are valiantly funny, others make no sense of its existence and even have the potential to hurt someone. But TikTokers can go to any extent they want! Amid all weird acts they do, one couple is hilariously going viral on the video-sharing app. Why? Well, while trying to do a cartwheel, the girl farted on her boyfriend’s face. Yes, the cartwheel turned into more like a fart-wheel! The hilarious video of the pair performing the stunt has gone viral. Paper Towel Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok With People Having a Blast Discovering Hidden Messages in Water!

Joe Sliwoski was trying to be a ‘good boyfriend’ by helping her girl do a cartwheel on him. When Kendra Colwell attempted the stunt, she performed one circle efficiently, but on the second one, she accidentally farted on Joe’s face, making a loud noise. The couple from Mooresville, North Carolina burst into laughter while doing the ‘stinky’ stunt. The video has gone viral on TikTok and eventually surfaced on all the social media platforms. 'Salt Challenge' on TikTok: Latest Dangerous Social Media Trend Has Teens Pouring Salt Directly Into Their Mouth.

Watch Video:

Have you ever farted on your guy’s face? The internet has too many videos on a similar note giving viewers a great laugh on this stinky moment. However, farting in front of your partner can be taken as a sign of a mature and strong relationship. If you can release the smell without any hesitation, you can do it all. And laughing at it together, immediately afterwards is a sign of ultimate comfort.