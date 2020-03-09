Paper Towel Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok With People Having a Blast Discovering Hidden Messages in Water!

Paper Towel Challenge (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ TikTok)

TikTok always has something new, although most of the time, the videos are extremely weird, other time it provides quite fun content to engage users. After numerous trend on the video-sharing app, enters ‘Paper Towel Challenge.’ So, people are writing messages on paper towels along with hidden texts that can only be revealed in water. After submerging the same, the full message is shown. The memes typically start with something that seems to be positive but turn out to be the opposite. Well, people are having a blast discovering the hidden messages in water as the trend surfaces on the app. 'Salt Challenge' on TikTok: Latest Dangerous Social Media Trend Has Teens Pouring Salt Directly Into Their Mouth.

Videos associated with the #PaperTowelChallenge have been viewed over millions of times with people participating in the challenge. As the trend went viral and made to the headlines, media outlets noted that the Paper Towel Challenge is reminiscent of the ‘Sbeve’ [s(he) be(lie)ve(d)] memes which were all over last year, also a play on an older meme. In the Paper Towel Challenge, users are writing, notes on paper towels, half-hidden that is revealed once placed in the water. The results are hilariously deep. Cereal Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok With Teens Eating the Breakfast Food From Each Other’s Mouth.

Paper Towel Challenge!

And the Popular Grandmother and Grandson Pair!

LOL!

Oh No!

That One Necessary Joke!

TikTok has been making headlines for strange and even harmful challenges by users online. The Skullbreaker Challenge was recently labelled as a dangerous trend that believes in falling with a thump on the floor that could result in a broken skull. After serious injuries being reported, the craze over the trend seemingly went down. But then again appears the weird like Cereal Challenge and Salt Challenge that are insanely captivating the netizens. Amid all these, the Paper Towel Challenge comes in more light-hearted, thankfully not intended to hurt anybody.