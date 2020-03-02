'Salt Challenge' on TikTok: Latest Dangerous Social Media Trend Has Teens Pouring Salt Directly Into Their Mouth (Watch Video)

Salt challenge (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

TikTok has become a great form of entertainment for most youngsters these days, but then it is also becoming a platform for dangerous trends. Every few days we see social media trends or challenges being started on TikTok and few of them are very dangerous, which can prove life-threatening. The latest fad on Tiktok is called the 'Salt Challenge.' It involves pouring a lot of salt into one's mouth. But it is far from healthy, as experts have warned it can have terrible side effects, leading to seizures and fatalities. Most trends begin with one user trying something bizarre and challenging others to try it. As more and more people join in, it becomes the new social media challenge.

The Salt Challenge was started by a user named Landon. He uploaded a video of him pouring salt into his mouth from a can. Although he immediately did spit it out, in the caption, he asked others to try it. The video went viral with over 7.5 lakh views and soon #SaltChallenge became the top trend on TikTok. Few users tried it but experts have warned that the after-effects can be deadly. Ahi Challenge Is the Latest TikTok Craze! Users Show Off Their Cool Dance Moves in Viral Videos.

Watch Videos of Salt Challenge on TikTok:

Disgusting!

Spit it Out

While the trend seems like a prank, overconsumption of salt can have adverse side effects on the body. Mirror Online quoted a doctor, Dr Simran Deo, "As a doctor, I would strongly recommend that people do not participate in this activity. Eating too much salt is very bad for your health both immediately and in the long run." Adding that, too must of salt intake can prove poisonous. The rise in sodium levels can lead to seizures or coma.

A few days ago, another TikTok challenge called 'Skull breaker challenge' was going viral. Doctors had warned teenagers not to participate in this challenge as it could literally break the head. The two boys who attempted this dangerous jump in schools had to be admitted after a serious injury on their head.