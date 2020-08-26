The celebrations of Gauri Pujan are being marked in the state of Maharashtra. Observed in the festival of Ganeshotsav, it sees the welcoming of idols of Goddess Gauri, the mother of Lord Ganesha. People decorate these idols with beautiful sarees, deck them up with jewellery and perform special puja. In the time of coronavirus pandemic, a police constable from Satara district had a different idea of celebration. Constable named Komal Pawar dressed up the idols of Goddess Gauri as a doctor and policewoman. Both the idols were also made to wear a facemask and help placards giving out an important message to control the spread of COVID-19. A picture of this unique decoration has been uploaded on Twitter and people are loving it. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ludhiana Restaurateur, Harjinder Singh Kukreja’s Edible Chocolate Lord Ganesha Is a Sweet Reminder of All Things Good, See Pic and Video.

Tejaswi Satpute Superintendent of Police, Satara shared a picture of this decoration by one of her constables on Twitter. She wrote, "My Police constable Komal Pawar(Shahupuri police station, SATARA) have unique theme for Gauri this year. This decoration speaks a lot. Salute to her creativity." It shows Goddess Gauri, one of which is dressed in a doctor's coat, a stethoscope around her neck and wearing a facemask. A placard in her hand asks people to wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus. The other idol is wearing the policewoman saree, holding a lathi and wearing a mask. The placard in her hand is asking to follow the rules and help stop the spread of coronavirus. Lord Ganesha is in the middle of these two idols. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Celebrations in Pics and Videos: From Shri Sidhi Vinayak Temple Aarti to Ganpati Bappa Made of Dry Fruits, People Observe Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Check The Picture of the Gauri Ganpati Decoration Here:

My Police constable Komal Pawar(Shahupuri police station, SATARA) have unique theme for Gauri this year. This decoration speaks a lot. Salute to her creativity. pic.twitter.com/RyR5Gqba88 — Tejaswi Satpute @SataraSP (@TejaswiSatpute) August 25, 2020

People have also liked the idea and appreciated the concept in the comments. Check some of the reactions:

Sending message through festivals

This initiative is important to send the message through our festivals — Shubham Manik Pawar (@Shub_Pawar_) August 26, 2020

Looks so Beautiful

छान 👌👌 — Kiran Sutar 📚✏️🎨 (@KBSutar) August 25, 2020

Very Apt

Apt for the current situation. Creative indeed — KondePrashant (@KondePrashant) August 25, 2020

Teaching and Devotion Combined

Great teaching with devotion. Salute u all.🙏 — Sachin Gujar (@ritikavan) August 25, 2020

Other people have also commented appreciating the concept. It is indeed a beautiful idea that gives a very important message. Despite repeated instructions, people do not seem to be still wearing masks or following social distancing. Goddess Gauri dressed as doctor and policewoman also convey that people of these professions have to be respected.

