Satara, October 24: A woman doctor employed at a government hospital in Phaltan allegedly committed suicide on Thursday night, leaving a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, officials said. The victim, a native of Beed district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan, prompting immediate police action.

The suicide note, reportedly written on her palm, named Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane, accusing him of repeated sexual harassment and rape over the past five months. Another individual, Prashant Bankar, was accused of persistent mental harassment. Medak Rape and Murder Case: 33-Year-Old Tribal Woman and Daily-Wage Labourer Killed After Sexual Assault in Telangana, Police Suspect Gang-Rape.

“An investigation has been launched into the allegations mentioned in the suicide note,” said a Satara police official. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered against the accused. Satara District SP Tushar Doshi confirmed that PSI Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar have been booked under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. Badane has been suspended from duty with immediate effect. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 2 Cops Gang-Rape 19-Year-Old Girl, Force Elder Sister To Watch After Taking Them to ‘Secluded Grove’ During Vehicle Inspection in Tiruvannamalai; Accused Arrested.

Probe Launched After Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide

Maharashtra | Satara District Police have registered a case against PSI Gopal Badane and another civilian, namely Bankar, under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty with immediate effect. Police have launched an Investigation into… https://t.co/qgrU9y2qvn — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar said, “We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered strict action against the accused. Teams have been deployed to apprehend those involved. They will not be spared.”

The incident has drawn widespread attention due to the involvement of law enforcement personnel and underscores concerns over the safety and protection of women in professional spaces. Authorities have assured a thorough and impartial investigation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

