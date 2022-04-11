A video of tourists driving car in pangong lake has irked netizens. Twitter User named Jigmat Ladakhi Shared a video on social media twitter in which tourists can be seen driving car in pangong lake in Ladakh. Ladakh has more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species.

Watch Viral Video:

I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species. pic.twitter.com/ZuSExXovjp — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 9, 2022

