Mumbai, April 07: Any living being whose head is removed from its body will immediately pass away within a few seconds, if not less. However, a recent video posted on YouTube has left the netizens terrified yet confused. The clip shows the body of a snake lying on the floor, without its head, which may have been intentionally or accidentally cut off.

In the video, a man gently presses the snake's tail after grabbing it with a pair of scissors. Surprisingly, the portion of the snake from which the head was severed strikes the man as a healthy snake would do. Video: Drunk Man Brings King Cobra to UP Hospital, Claims 'Venomous Snake Died After Biting Him'.

Headless Snake Attacks Man

The clip has now gone viral and garnered numerous views and likes on the video sharing platform, leaving the users baffled. In the comment section, many users have expressed their surprised, while some have tried to put forth reasoning.

A user named ‘Lighting Thunder’ wrote, “Two observations - 1.without head snake shows self defence with muscle memory and 2.even though he knows snake doesn’t have head,he back off with fear …..muscle memory of human.”

“The thing that gets me is it’s still aware it’s being touched I understand the random movements like muscle spasm but to be able to react to pain without a brain is confusing to me”, another wrote. Viral Video Shows Giant Snake Slithering in River While People Enjoy Swimming.

A user took an amusing dig at the video as he wrote, “My wife when I try to wake her at night… Really awesome vid”, while another expressed his surprise saying, “Amazing accuracy even without a head!”

A user named Beartimaeus dropped a funny comment that read, “This reminds me of a kid in elementary school that used to chase kids around with his stump arm”, while a different user wrote, “Remember bear grylls saying you should always cut off the head even when they are dead.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).