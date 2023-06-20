Lucknow, June 19 (IANS): There is humour in the heat, with social media now brimming with parodies, hilarious memes and jokes over the sweltering weather, worsened by power outages.

There are pleas requesting the sun to lower its heat and cooking shows that teach one how to cook outdoors in the blazing sun, with chefs using hot plates for cooking eggs and chapatis. Summer 2023 Funny Memes and ‘Haye Garmi’ Jokes: Netizens Beat the Summer Heat by Sharing Hilarious Tweets With Family and Friends.

Popular Bollywood songs like 'Suraj Hua Madham' and 'Suraj ki Garmi se Jalte Hue Tan Ko' have been tweaked with visuals that show Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surrounded by fire in Devdas and Om Shanti Om-- the caption says ", This is how Lucknow feels these days". #MondayMood: Twitterati Share Funny Memes, Motivational Quotes and Positive Thoughts to Help You Beat the Monday Blues!.

Netizens are also invoking Lord Hanuman's childhood tale of gobbling up the sun, and they humorously request him to do so again to alleviate the sizzling heat. Pictures of dogs sitting inside refrigerators and splashing in bathtubs fill Instagram.

