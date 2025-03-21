Lizards are cold-blooded animals, meaning their body temperature is primarily influenced by the external environment. During the summer, when temperatures rise, lizards become more active and visible because they rely on heat from the sun to regulate their body temperature and maintain proper metabolic function. This process is known as thermoregulation. Lizards are often seen in the summer basking on rocks, tree branches, or warm surfaces to absorb heat. This helps them stay active, maintain energy, and support vital bodily functions. So, their increased visibility during the summer is a natural result of their need for heat to regulate their body temperature and stay alive and healthy. In the vast world of internet memes, certain images and concepts rise to prominence due to their relatability and comedic potential. Among these viral phenomena, the ‘chipkali memes’ stand out as an iconic representation of the sweltering heat of summer and the shared struggle of enduring extreme temperatures. Travel Influencer Couple Vicky & Piya’s Wedding Moment Turns Into a Nightmare! Canadian Bride Burns Herself Due to Colour Bomb Mishap During Nuptial Photoshoot in Bengaluru (Watch Video).
As summer rolls in, memes like these gain traction because they capture a universal sentiment, the oppressive, often unbearable heat that everyone feels at some point. With the rise of meme culture and social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Reddit, the chipkali memes have become a staple in expressing the shared frustration of summer's high temperatures. ‘Jalpari’ at Singheshwar Mela! Viral Videos Show Women Dressed As Mermaids To Entertain Attendees at a Fair in Bihar (Watch).
Common themes include chipkalis lounging in air-conditioned rooms, running around energetically while humans feel drained and acting as if they are completely unfazed by the rising temperatures. The humorous juxtaposition of human discomfort versus the chipkali's chill demeanour makes these memes relatable and funny, especially during the intense summer months.
