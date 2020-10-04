A hilarious video of a little boy dancing with puppies has gone viral. The clip which is being widely shared widely on social media shows the boy showing off different dance moves to two dogs which are jumping probably trying to match steps with him. He can be seen doing some bhangra steps and then waiting as if waiting for the puppies to repeat. The little ones can be seen jumping and falling to the ground, but nothing at all can stop them from their pursuit to learn dance from him. We are quite glad that the boy and pups are on two different sides of the gate, otherwise, they would have surely garnered a big crowd. Adorable Videos of Black Puppies And Dogs That Will Melt Your Heart Away!

The hilarious part is when the trio synchronises their dance moves. People passing by can be seen looking and laughing at the hilarious scene. People recording the video can be heard laughing at the boy's dance moves. Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Hahahaha, that’s so funny ...Hanji hai koi jawaab dosto???" Saudi Arabia Gets Its First Dog-Friendly Cafe 'The Barking Lot', Happy Pet Lovers Share Pics and Videos.

Viral Video of Boy Dancing Bhangra With Two Dogs:

Soon, funny comments began to flood social media paltforms. One of the Twitter users wrote, "I was wondering what would be his reaction had the dogs managed to open the gate." Most of them seemed to have wished that the gates were not closed. Well, then the scene would have been quite different. One of the comments read, "He’s got all his moves right there." Another says, "Open the gates. Let these cuties dance with him." A Twitter user wrote, "

He is dancing so well without music!! Imagine him in full josh with musicRed heart."

