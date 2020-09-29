Dog lovers in Saudi Arabia are rejoicing as the country has opened its first dog-friendly cafe. Named The Barking Lot, this place not only welcomes dog but also has a grooming section, where dogs can enjoy haircuts, bath or spa treatments. Considering that the nation had its reservations about dogs, this is definitely a big and positive move and dogs lovers could not be any more delighted. Pictures and videos of the dogs visiting here have been shared on social media. Dublin Cinema Hall Holds Dog-Friendly Screening, and It Is So Cute!

As per reported by AFP, the café’s Kuwaiti owner Dalal Ahmed thought of this idea when she got a dog but could not take it around on the beach or so. "I was very sad and decided to help by opening a coffee shop for people who have dogs - and even for those who do not," she said. The Barking Lot cafe opened its door in the month of June and animal lovers are delighted. On their Instagram page, they have shared videos of some of the customer dogs enjoying their services. India Gets Its First Dog Hotel 'Critterati' as Pet Pampering Goes Luxurious.

Check Pics and Videos Here:

Big Boy Enjoying Some Trimming

Taking a Swing

Lovely Coffee Company

Enjoy Drink With the Doggos

Playing Around

Looks so happy and joyous place right, even from these few glimpses. As per reports, Islam considered dogs as unclean which made it difficult for people to step out with their pooches. Even religious police used to ban the walking of pets outside saying it was a means of men to get closer to women. But this gradual change is definitely welcomed.

