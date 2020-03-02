Horrifying Cartoon of Greta Thunberg Being Sexually Assaulted Creates Online Stir! Climate Activist Says, Critics Are Getting ‘Desperate’

Greta Thunberg (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

A horrifying cartoon sticker of what appeared to be a drawing of teen activist Greta Thunberg being sexually assaulted shocked readers across the world. At the bottom of the cartoon is the sign for Canadian oil drilling company, reportedly called X-Site Energy Services. The news eventually spread across social media that created an online stir. People slammed the Canadian oil company for allegedly printing the disturbing the image and circulating among workers. As the news surfaced online, it even caught Greta’s attention who responded via a tweet saying the latest troll shows that her critics are getting desperate. Greta Thunberg Meets Her Role Model Malala Yousafzai, Two Activists Share Their Instant Bond on Social Media.

Huffington Post reported the incident after they found the cartoon resembling Greta being sexually assaulted. The image shows the unclothed figure of a girl labelled, ‘Greta’ with braids being pulled back by giant hands. At the bottom of the image, you can see the name of the Canadian oil drilling company, X-site Energy Service. The Swedish teen activist has earlier been the target of climate-denying trolls, but this is too far even by already horrifying standards. The company reported that they had “nothing to do with the printing or distribution of the stickers.” Greta Thunberg’s Grandfather Olof Thunberg Dies, Climate Activist Pays Tribute Sharing Series of Pictures on Twitter.

Here's the Cartoon Sticker:

This created an online stir. People ridiculed the company for being so ignorant and the designer who created this horrifying image of a teenager. After the sticker was shared online, Greta expressed her view of what the sticker symbolised. “They are starting to get more and more desperate... This shows that we’re winning,” tweets the Swedish climate activist.

Greta's Response:

They are starting to get more and more desperate... This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020

Social Media Users Are Shocked!

Men can be such a disappointment, not all, but certainly a good portion. Degenerate types seem to go to sophomoric name calling or degrading symbols to express their opinions, instead of the adult thinking that goes into solid long term solutions. — AuGirl (@au_girl) February 28, 2020

Netizens Demand Immediate Action!

Sparrow's response was “She’s not a child, she’s 17.” He needs to be investigaed NOW!! — Terri M Roberts (@TMRoberts_hfx) February 28, 2020

This Is What the Company's General Manager Said, Sickening!

Sickening. Rape is ok, because she's not a minor, even though she is a minor and rape is NEVER ok 🤬🤬🤬 "the sticker...appears to depict the rape of a minor. He said he was aware of it, according to Narang, and his response was, “She’s not a child, she’s 17.” pic.twitter.com/JPLZnoxxt9 — Mr. Wolf 🐺 (@TheeWolfthing) February 28, 2020

Social media users also pointed out that the sticker is extensively horrific because she is a minor. Media reports noted that the sticker could be seen as a form of child pornography under Canadian law. The image depicting such a ridiculous act on a minor is deeply disturbing. Who printed the deal was not immediately clear.