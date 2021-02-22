New Delhi, February 22: A Delhi court on Monday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi to one-day fresh police custody in connection with the Greta Thunberg toolkit case. Disha Ravi was produced before the Patiala House Court Magistrate by the Delhi police on Monday. The climate activist's three-day judicial ended on February 22.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Chief Magistrate Pankaj Sharma of Patiala House Courts. On February 15, the Delhi police got the five-day custody of Ravi. Later on Friday, her judicial custody was extended for three more days. Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: Swedish Climate Activist Backs Disha Ravi, Tweets on 'Human Rights'.

Meanwhile, the Additional Sessions Court will pronounce orders on Ravi's bail application on Tuesday. The climate is facing charges of conspiracy and sedition in the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case related to the farmers' agitation and was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13. In the last hearing, the police had told the court that her custody would be required on February 22 to confront her with co-accused Shantanu Muluk. Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: Climate Activist Disha Ravi Sent to 3-Day Judicial Custody by Delhi High Court.

Muluk and another accused, Nikita Jacob, joined the investigation into the case at Delhi Police's Cyber Cell office in Dwarka on Monday. They were issued a notice to join the probe, last week. The Delhi Police have contended that the google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists -- Jacob and Muluk.

