Greta Thunberg’s Grandfather Olof Thunberg Dies, Climate Activist Pays Tribute Sharing Series of Pictures on Twitter

Greta Thunberg and Her Grandfather Olof Thunberg (Photo Credits: @GretaThunberg/ Twitter)

Teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg is mourning the demise of her grandfather, Olof Thunberg. She took to social media paying tribute to her late grandfather who died at 94. Greta is currently in the United Kingdom where she is to join a school strike in Bristol. Olof was a Swedish actor and director with a career spanning over 75 years. He acted in films and TV shows and even directed TV movies in his later career. One of his most notable roles reportedly was his voice work on the Swedish version of Disney’s The Jungle Book. The 17-year-old teenage activist will surely miss her grandpa. Greta shared a series of pictures of her memories along with her grandfather on Twitter. Greta Thunberg Meets Her Role Model Malala Yousafzai, Two Activists Share Their Instant Bond on Social Media.

“Last night my grandfather Olof Thunberg passed away. He was one of Sweden's biggest actors and has been on stage for over 75 years. He was one of the nicest people I ever met. We miss him terribly,” reads Greta’s tweet as translated from Swedish. The 17-year-old at the time was in the UK, meeting her role model, Malala Yousafzai. From ‘How Dare You’ to ‘I Don’t See Myself as a Leader’, Here Are 8 Powerful Quotes by Young Swedish Climate Activist.

Greta Pays Tribute to Her Grandfather Olof Thunberg:

Igår kväll gick min farfar Olof Thunberg bort. Han var en av Sveriges största skådespelare och har stått på scen i över 75 år. Han var en av de snällaste människorna jag någonsin träffat. Vi saknar honom fruktansvärt mycket. pic.twitter.com/zekYvdPJND — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 25, 2020

Greta became a well-known name in environmental activism after she skipped school in Sweden to protest against climate change. The 17-year-old could join Malala as she was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 and 2020. The winner will be announced later this year.