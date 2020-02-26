Greta Thunberg Meets Her Role Model Malala Yousafzai, Two Activists Share Their Instant Bond on Social Media (View Pics)

Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai (Photo Credits: @GretaThunberg/ Twitter)

The two social activists, Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Swedish environmentalist, Greta Thunberg finally met. Greta took to Twitter sharing most likely one of the memorable experiences of her life meeting her role model Malala. She is one of the very few people in the world who knows what it is like to the face of a movement in your teens. The Swedish 17-year-old met the 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala at the University of Oxford, where the Pakistani activist is a senior. And to no one’s surprise, they were fast friends. Both the activists shared their instant bonding on social media and followers are rejoicing the moment in pictures. From ‘How Dare You’ to ‘I Don’t See Myself as a Leader’, Here Are 8 Powerful Quotes by Young Swedish Climate Activist.

Greta is currently in the United Kingdom to join a school strike in Bristol against climate change. The admiration between the activists was mutual. Even after hitting similar milestones, the two did not meet, until this week. “So... today I met my role model. What else can I say?” Greta tweeted sharing pictures of them sitting on a bench. Malala too shared this moment, which she captioned, “She’s the only friend I’d skip school for.” UN Declares Malala Yousafzai Decade's 'Most Famous Teenager'.

Here's Greta's Tweet:

So... today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala pic.twitter.com/n7GnXUngov — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 25, 2020

Here's Malala's Tweet:

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

It was indeed a moment of joy for both Greta and Malala. They both came to prominence at a young age—Malala for girls’ education and Greta for the environment. Malala became an activist for girls’ education after being shot in the head by the Taliban on her way from school, nearly eight years ago. And Greta’s activism started when she was only 15. Both addressed the United Nations and being nominated for the most prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. Malala won in 2014, when she was 17 years, Greta’s age now.