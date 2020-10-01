Looks like OnlyFans is soon going to be flooded with celebrities. After Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Blac Chyna amongst others, Kanye West's ex Amber Rose has joined OnlyFans. She made her debut on the XXX site with a butt-naked photo and also posted a butt jiggle video on Instagram teasing fans to check out her racy profile on the XXX site. While Kanye is on the verge of splitting with Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose has already seemed divorce from Wiz Khalifa, the model's move to joining the explicit adult is creating quite a buzz.

Her butt naked video came soon after clips of her flaunting her cleavage as a form of a sneak peek for what would she be serving on her OnlyFans page. Rose captioned the post: "Here’s a lil freebie hit the link to see EVERYTHING 🤤👅👀" Check out Amber Rose's post:

View this post on Instagram Here’s a lil freebie hit the link to see EVERYTHING 🤤👅👀 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Sep 30, 2020 at 12:25pm PDT

In the current situation, sex workers, erotic influencers and XXX celebs aren't impressed with celebs who are already well-established joining the subscription-based website. They do not agree with famous people joining OnlyFans. However, some of them are supportive of these celebs. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie have joined this platform, raking a lot of money. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

There was an uproar by the sex workers as they were furious at Bella Thorne after OnlyFans changed its payments and tipping policies, soon after the news of Bella Thorne raking millions within the first week of her debut broke out. XXX stars on OnlyFans are blaming Bella Thorne as they said that it is because of her that OnlyFans took such a step. Even though OnlyFans made it clear that the decision wasn't made based on one celebs income. If you do not know what OnlyFans is, unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is a little more personal.

