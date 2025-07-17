During Coldplay’s recent concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston, a seemingly light-hearted “kiss cam” moment turned into a viral controversy involving tech executives Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. In a now widely circulated video, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jokingly pointed out the pair during the romantic segment, saying they might be “having an affair”, unaware that Byron is the married CEO of Astronomer (Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron) and Cabot is the company’s Chief People Officer (CPO). The duo’s visibly startled reactions, Byron ducking behind the crowd and Cabot covering her face, only fuelled online speculation, with many accusing them of inappropriate behaviour. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking debates on corporate ethics, workplace boundaries, and personal accountability in the public eye. As the video continues to trend, both Byron and Cabot have yet to issue any official response, leaving the internet buzzing with questions.

Coldplay’s Kiss Cam Drama: CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot Go Viral Over Affair Allegations

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)