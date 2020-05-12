Hug Gloves to Embrace Your Loved Ones! People Are Hugging Each Other Through Plastic Sheets During Lockdown (Watch Heartwarming Videos)

People use hug gloves to embrace loved ones (Photo Credits: Storyful, NTV Houston YouTube)

As people are confined to their homes during the current lockdown, all celebrations and festivities have been cancelled completely. On Mother's Day 2020, people quietly wished their moms without any grandeur. But it seems that a family in Ontario found a unique way to hug their mother while following guidelines of social distancing. They used a 'hug glove' so that they can hug their mother on Mother's Day and not break any lockdown rules. While lockdown would have stopped people from their daily routine, some have found innovative ways to stay close to their near ones. Maintaining Social Distancing after Lockdown: How to Politely Tell People to Keep Their Distance from You in Public?

Carolyn Ellis hugged her mother through 'hug glove' which are plastic sheets with sleeves to let people hug each other without actually touching their bodies. Ellis said her mother "is usually great support for us with our boys" and that she had been struggling with not hugging them for the last two months. She told Storyful, "I thought of this idea while we are all self-isolating during the coronavirus threat. We wanted to help my mom out as much as we can to make sure she is staying healthy and well." The family were in tears after being able to hug their mother after two months. DIY Social Distancing Bar Set up by Neighbours in Quarantine; Is The Idea Completely Right? (Watch Video)

Watch The Video Here:

An Indiana teacher created a plastic hug machine to embrace her students who she had been missing since the lockdown began. Using 12 reusable bags, she created the plastic gloves with sleeves and attached them to the front door of their home. Shelby Pavelka told CNN, "Most students ran up to my door squealing! Then we hug a bunch of times and talk about all the things we've been doing. There's usually a lot of jokes told and dance moves on display!"

Watch The Video Here:

Pavelka said that she was inspired to do so after seeing the idea on TikTok where people were using this method to hug family members. Coronavirus pandemic has completely changed our lives.

From birthdays, anniversaries, work-life and social media everything has been confined to homes. Even funeral services have been amended to ensure the rules of social distancing aren't broken. More and more people are using things that follow the guidelines of social distancing. It seems that we will have to become used to these methods for some time at least, until coronavirus becomes a thing of the past.