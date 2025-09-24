New Delhi, September 24: Google Gemini’s latest feature, Nano Banana, has taken social media by storm with its ability to generate striking 4D-style realistic portraits. Integrated within the Gemini app, this AI tool has sparked a fresh wave of creative trends on platforms like Instagram and X. Among these, the “Hug My Younger Self” trend has captured the imagination of users worldwide. It allows people to create nostalgic, polaroid-style images where their present selves warmly embrace their childhood versions, producing deeply emotional and shareable visuals.

The trend has gone viral almost overnight, with countless users sharing heartfelt recreations. The app’s intuitive interface and photorealistic outputs make it accessible to both casual users and AI enthusiasts. According to Google Trends, searches for “google gemini photo” spiked following Nano Banana’s release, with the highest interest seen in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Jharkhand. Related searches include “gemini ai trend,” “ai gemini photo,” “google gemini ai photo trend,” and “ai photo trend.” What Is Nano Banana? Key Features and How To Use New AI Image Editing Tool in Google Gemini.

Shashi Tharoor Joins Viral ‘Hug My Younger Self’ AI Trend

How to Join the ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend

Participating in this viral trend is simple. Begin by downloading the Google Gemini app from the Play Store or App Store and signing in using your Google account. Next, upload two photos: one of your current self and another from your childhood. Enter the prompt: “click a cute polaroid picture of my older self hugging my younger self” and tap the arrow button. Within seconds, Nano Banana generates a high-quality, photorealistic image that seamlessly blends your two reference photos into a nostalgic polaroid-style picture. Viral 3D Figurine Trend: How To Create 3D Models Free With Nano Banana Aka Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.

RCB Shares Virat Kohli in Viral ‘Hug My Younger Self’ AI Trend

Detailed Prompts for Different Settings

To create the perfect “Hug My Younger Self” image, users can explore a variety of detailed prompts, each designed to evoke unique emotions and settings.

At Home — Warm and Nostalgic Embrace

Image Prompt: A photorealistic, high-definition, sharp-focus image of a person’s older self hugging their younger self in a bright, sun-filled room. Soft, ethereal light streams through large windows, highlighting the tender embrace. The photo conveys profound connection, comfort, and nostalgia. The entire image has the classic polaroid aesthetic, with a soft focus, subtle faded colors, and a white border that evokes peace and continuity.

Negative Prompt: blurry, out of focus, distorted, disfigured, poor lighting, dark, gloomy, sad, crying, angry, messy background, cluttered, low resolution, bad quality, unsharp, pixelated, cartoon, illustration, drawing, painting, sketch, black and white, monochrome, multiple people, other people in the background.

City Square at Dusk- Vibrant and Emotional

Image Prompt: A stunning, photorealistic polaroid of the older self embracing the younger self in a bustling city square at dusk. Warm streetlights and neon signs create a vibrant bokeh effect. The composite photo is seamless and realistic, emphasizing timeless emotional connection. The image has a white polaroid frame and vintage feel.

Negative Prompt: blurry, out of focus, distorted, disfigured, poor lighting, dark, gloomy, sad, crying, angry, messy background, cluttered, low resolution, bad quality, unsharp, pixelated, cartoon, illustration, drawing, painting, sketch, black and white, monochrome, multiple people, other people in the background, not a polaroid, not a vintage photo, indoor setting, nature setting.

Forest at Sunrise - Magical and Heartfelt

Image Prompt: A hyper-realistic, high-definition photograph of the older self hugging the younger self in a misty forest at sunrise. Moss-covered ground and sun rays filtering through the canopy create a magical glow. The composite of the two reference photos feels natural, framed with a white polaroid border and a subtle aged tone.

Negative Prompt: blurry, out of focus, distorted, disfigured, poor lighting, dark, gloomy, sad, crying, angry, messy background, cluttered, low resolution, bad quality, unsharp, pixelated, cartoon, illustration, drawing, painting, sketch, black and white, monochrome, multiple people, other people in the background, not a polaroid, not a vintage photo, indoor setting, urban setting, playground.

Beach at Sunset - Calm and Touching

Image Prompt: A realistic, high-definition polaroid capturing the older self gently embracing the younger self on a deserted beach at sunset. Orange, pink, and purple skies reflect on the calm water and wet sand. The image combines both reference photos seamlessly, with the classic polaroid frame and subtle vintage filter enhancing nostalgia.

Negative Prompt: blurry, out of focus, distorted, disfigured, poor lighting, dark, gloomy, sad, crying, angry, messy background, cluttered, low resolution, bad quality, unsharp, pixelated, cartoon, illustration, drawing, painting, sketch, black and white, monochrome, multiple people, other people in the background, not a polaroid, not a vintage photo, indoor setting, urban setting, forest.

X User Joins Viral ‘Hug My Younger Self’ AI Trend

Made myself hug my younger self🤭 if i had seen this 5 years ago i would’ve been a mess but we’re more stable now ;p pic.twitter.com/5TIvA5VIH2 — ندا (@icanspeakcat) September 14, 2025

With Nano Banana, Google Gemini has made it easy to reconnect visually with the past in a creative, emotionally resonant way. By experimenting with different prompts and settings, users can produce deeply personal, shareable AI images, making the “Hug My Younger Self” trend a social media sensation.

