DIY Social Distancing Bar Set up by Neighbours in Quarantine; Is The Idea Completely Right? (Watch Video)

DIY Social Distancing Bar (Photo Credits: @TheViralGroupUK Twitter)

As world countries have decided to be in quarantine to curb the spread of coronavirus, people are missing their near and dear ones. While most of them are at homes, some are being confined to unexpected places across the globe. Many have taken to social media explaining their ordeal about away from their loved ones. As the rule demands social distancing, people prefer to be at their homes. However, two neighbours managed to have a follow the guidelines of social distancing at the same time have enjoyed food and drinks at their own bar. Their DIY social distancing bar is a hit on social media and netizens seemed to have loved their innovative way of socialising quite well. However, not everyone is appreciative of their idea. Can it be Safe to Visit Your Neighbour's House When You are Both Social Distancing During COVID-19 Pandemic?

As the video of the social distancing bar video went viral, people commented that the families were passing glasses without cleaning. Some also said that they were sharing plates thus ruining the whole point of the concept. Twitterati wrote that they were sharing snacks and other things while sitting two-metre apart which does not fulfil the rules of coronavirus social distancing completely. Authorities have asked people to be in quarantine and not venture out to avoid touching others, which is one of the ways through which the virus spreads. Coronavirus Quarantine Funny Memes and Jokes Are Keeping Spirits High as Positive Messages Provide Much-Needed Inspiration in Times of Despair.

Check Out The DIY Social Distancing Bar Here:

These neighbours made the perfect DIY social distance bar in their garden. Absolute legends! 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/Jz8fkvJDv4 — The Viral Group (@TheViralGroupUK) April 26, 2020

Check Out The Twitter Reactions Below:

Ingenious. And I’m guessing slightly bending the rules. — paul jones (@pauljones190866) April 26, 2020

Is The Right Thing to Do?

So sharing snacks and using other people’s glasses is ok then? As long as you are 2 meters apart. This isn’t genius one bit 😂 — Paul Leahair (@PaulLeahair) April 26, 2020

True That!

With all the sorrow that has been happening there some good that can come from this people coming closer ❤️. — Thomas P Norton. (@Tommy_P_Norton) April 26, 2020

The Importance of Social Distancing Must Have Adhered:

Passing glasses between households without cleaning defeats the whole object of stay at home and social distancing! Just saying! — Neil brannan (@Neilbrannan) April 26, 2020

Yes!

Great idea but should have own food , cultery, glasses & drinks otherwise defeats the whole thing ! — Nicky jones (@Nickyjo643) April 26, 2020

While the neighbours were praised for their efforts to come together while putting in efforts to set a table using the fence, they seemed to have failed at doing it in the right way. We would advise everyone to avoid physical contact as much as possible along with sanitising things before using it. If not the virus can also spread through cross-contamination, hence it is advisable to take utmost care during these tough times.