Remember the time when BTS’ member V introduced the meaningful phrase, ‘I Purple You’ or ‘Borahae’? It was during BTS Muster in 2016, and since then, it has been four years now, fans are only drooling! ARMY bombs lit up in the colour purple all across social media as they celebrate four years of the beautiful phrase of love. It is undoubtedly one of the famous phrases across the world. From Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone to the massive BTS followers in India, everyone is well acquainted with the expression. ‘I Purple You’ is currently trending on Twitter as fans across the world are celebrating four years of member Kim Tae-Hyung, known by his stage name V spreading love globally.

There is no doubt that the global pop group BTS will do down in history as one of the most popular and loved groups of the 21st century. Their songs, fashion and everything else is widely appreciated. When the band released its first English song ‘Dynamite’ this year, it crossed all records on YouTube. This proves the amount of fan following BTS garnered over the years.

Alongside their several record-shattering albums and performances, one of the most well-known legacies of the group is undoubtedly, ‘I Purple You.’ V, who is deemed as one of the most creative artists said, “Purple is the last colour of the rainbow, so it means I will trust and love you for a very long time.” And that’s how the phrase, ‘I Purple You’ was born as a means to convey unconditional love shared between BTS and their ARMY. It is time to celebrate four years of this wonderful expression, and the colour purple is now everywhere on Twitter.

Check Tweets:

I Purple You

It's Been 4 Years!

Colour Purple is Everywhere on Twitter

BTS Army is Going Crazy!

I Purple You is Trending

The Famous Phrase & It's Meaning!

Happy Purple Day!

Fans Are Going Crazy

The amount of love the Bangton Boys received is unmatchable. Their songs, fashion, words, expressions and everything else is a trend-setter. The lyrics of their songs are equally powerful and has a lot of classical references that will surprise you once you dive into it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).