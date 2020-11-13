Remember the time when BTS’ member V introduced the meaningful phrase, ‘I Purple You’ or ‘Borahae’? It was during BTS Muster in 2016, and since then, it has been four years now, fans are only drooling! ARMY bombs lit up in the colour purple all across social media as they celebrate four years of the beautiful phrase of love. It is undoubtedly one of the famous phrases across the world. From Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone to the massive BTS followers in India, everyone is well acquainted with the expression. ‘I Purple You’ is currently trending on Twitter as fans across the world are celebrating four years of member Kim Tae-Hyung, known by his stage name V spreading love globally.

There is no doubt that the global pop group BTS will do down in history as one of the most popular and loved groups of the 21st century. Their songs, fashion and everything else is widely appreciated. When the band released its first English song ‘Dynamite’ this year, it crossed all records on YouTube. This proves the amount of fan following BTS garnered over the years.

Alongside their several record-shattering albums and performances, one of the most well-known legacies of the group is undoubtedly, ‘I Purple You.’ V, who is deemed as one of the most creative artists said, “Purple is the last colour of the rainbow, so it means I will trust and love you for a very long time.” And that’s how the phrase, ‘I Purple You’ was born as a means to convey unconditional love shared between BTS and their ARMY. It is time to celebrate four years of this wonderful expression, and the colour purple is now everywhere on Twitter.

Check Tweets:

a night in 2016, Taehyung invented the term "I purple you" 4 years later, the empire state building, wembley stadium and what not places went purple just only for BTS. who'd have thought the boy was giving a new meaning & symbol for bts & armys💜 #태형이의선물_보라해_4주년 pic.twitter.com/NTFGLSy2lz — αꪜαηι⁷ ◡̈ (@vanteguggie) November 12, 2020

I Purple You

It's Been 4 Years!

Its been 4 years since Tae voiced the phrase'Borahae'& changed the meaning of a color to an emotion,replaced the most beautiful"I love you"with"I purple you"Purple is not just a color,Its an emotion for us & only a man hopelessly romantic like tae can do this!💜#HappyPurpleDay pic.twitter.com/dvfYj7uMK1 — Gia (@30sTAEthic) November 13, 2020

Colour Purple is Everywhere on Twitter

Thank you so much Taehyung for giving ARMYs and BTS the best way to communicate their love with each other and making purple heart a symbol of love & care ! It started 4 years ago, but it's gonna last for eternity. I PURPLE YOU💜#태형이의선물_보라해_4주년 pic.twitter.com/BtCOIzg6zZ — Tina⁷ (@mridula_29) November 13, 2020

BTS Army is Going Crazy!

Armies it been 4 yrs since we got introduced to "I purple you" pharse so let's promies we will take this pharse till end and always remember it anyways I purple you @BTS_twt and armies💜#태형이의선물_보라해_4주년 pic.twitter.com/1LYG45oo0z — ᴮᴱbuxnnyyy⁷ ⁶ days to go! (@btsxnjkook_) November 13, 2020

I Purple You is Trending

It has become a habit , I say I purple you instead of love you We thank you for this word I Purple You For Everything 💜💜💜 #태형이의선물_보라해_4주년 pic.twitter.com/60teCHa3Nj — وفتاي | ᴮᴱ kth1 let's go (@wafabts) November 12, 2020

The Famous Phrase & It's Meaning!

"Purple is the last color of the rainbow, so it means I will trust and love you for a long time. Army, I purple you!" - Kim Taehyung💜 [moodboard] pic.twitter.com/WrBsWqOva5 — hourly tae comfort (@TAESHOURLY) November 12, 2020

Happy Purple Day!

💜Happy Purple Day ARMYs💜 @bts_bighit @BTS_twt Thank you so much for helping us in every possible way and showing us we have reasons we should love ourselves. "I PURPLE YOU" and we will never leave your side no matter what...and thank u so much Kim Taehyung for this 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/rzUeHfdpdz — Tanisha (@twinkle_2930) November 13, 2020

Fans Are Going Crazy

I purple you bangtan.thank you so much for making us happy.i trust you and love you for a long time.💜 pic.twitter.com/TDrFaHVllx — ᴮᴱNiFANA⁷💜 (@Nifana8) November 13, 2020

The amount of love the Bangton Boys received is unmatchable. Their songs, fashion, words, expressions and everything else is a trend-setter. The lyrics of their songs are equally powerful and has a lot of classical references that will surprise you once you dive into it.

