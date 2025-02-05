BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V always knows how to win hearts, and this time, he’s doing it with a sweet gesture towards his stylist, Kim Young Jin. V’s not just known for his amazing vocals or hilarious moments with the BTS members; his generous side is what makes him a true gem! The K-pop star recently gifted Young Jin’s daughter a luxe Mercedes G-Wagon push car for her birthday, and it’s got everyone feeling the love. Kimvenchy, as Young Jin is affectionately called, posted a super cute pic of his daughter sitting in the toy car, with the caption, “Thank you, uncle,” showing just how much V’s thoughtful gift meant. BTS’ V Aka Kim Taehyung’s ‘Rêvé’ Is Out Now: A Paris Dream in Photobook Has ARMY Gushing Over K-Pop Idol’s Charming Visuals, See Pics.

This isn’t the first time V has shown his appreciation for his team, and his actions only add to his reputation as a kind-hearted individual. After making waves with his photo album Reve, this latest act of kindness has once again highlighted V's commitment to those who help him shine. His warmth and thoughtfulness continue to make him a beloved figure among both fans and colleagues alike.

The Birthday Gift

[INFO] Taehyung gifted BTS’ stylist Kimvenchy’s baby daughter a car for her birthday Caption: Thank you uncle thv pic.twitter.com/0xbB5VU2QX — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) February 4, 2025

BTS’ V Wins Hearts Again With a Luxe Gift for His Stylist’s Daughter

The Mercedes G-Wagon push car, which is priced between INR 6,000 to 8,000, depending on the colour and availability, is a truly high-end gift for a child. V's generosity extends far beyond just his fans, as he continues to make thoughtful and kind gestures towards those who support him behind the scenes.

V’s kindness continues to shine through, whether it’s in his music or his acts of generosity. This is yet another reminder of why ARMY (and everyone else) can’t get enough of him!

