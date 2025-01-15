YouTuber Park Sojang aka Sojang, notorious for spreading false claims about South Korean celebrities, has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of probation by the Incheon District Court. She was also fined 200 million KRW (approx 137,000 USD). She have to complete 120 hours of community service also. The court found her guilty of creating and uploading defamatory videos targeting high-profile K-pop idols, including IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and BTS members Jungkook and V, between October 2021 and June 2023. Artists and agencies fought back with lawsuits. Jang Wonyoung secured a 1 billion KRW payout, while BTS members V and Jungkook sought 90 million KRW in damages. Soloist Kang Daniel won 30 million KRW in a separate case. SM Entertainment also took legal action for her defamatory claims about EXO’s Suho and aespa. BTS V and Jungkook Take Legal Action Against YouTube Channel Quitting Fandom Center, Here's What You Should Know.

Youtube Sojang Sentenced To Jail

Sojang has been sentenced to 2 years suspended imprisonment, 3 years probation and was ordered to pay 200 million won in restitution on difamation charges, following her harassment against Wonyoung. pic.twitter.com/dtMPljiVhQ — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) January 15, 2025

Spreading Falsehoods for Profit?

Sojang’s videos were designed to generate controversy and profit, amassing significant earnings of around 250 million KRW through advertisements and paid subscriptions. Her content included malicious accusations about prostitution, plastic surgery, and the personal lives of idols. BTS Agency HYBE Addresses Rumours of ‘Surreptitious Chart Manipulation’ – Read the Full Statement.

Court Sends a Strong Message

Presiding judge Kim Saet Byeol highlighted the seriousness of defamation, stating, “Defamation causes irreparable harm to victims and must be dealt with severely.”

