On December 30th, BTS’ Kim Taehyung, aka V, turns 29, and it’s the perfect time to look back at some of his most iconic and precious moments with Jungkook and Jimin. Known for his infectious charisma, V’s playful, goofy, and heartwarming interactions with his fellow members have left ARMY swooning time and time again. From his cheeky pranks with Jimin to sweet gestures with Jungkook, every moment captures the essence of V’s fun-loving spirit. His bond with both the 'maknae' Jungkook and his soulmate Jimin is truly something special. So, in celebration of his big day, here are 7 of the most adorable, unforgettable, and precious moments between V and his BTS brothers that show just how much they mean to each other! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Birthday: From HBD Wishes on Burj Khalifa to Sand Art in Odisha, Here’s How ARMY Across the World Is Celebrating K-Pop Singer’s Special Day!.

The Jelly Bean Moment

In one iconic episode of BTS’s variety show Run BTS, V and Jungkook had a jelly bean challenge, where they had to guess the flavour. V’s reactions were priceless, especially when Jungkook’s cheeky smile made V burst into laughter.

V’s Heartfelt Compliment to Jungkook

During an interview, V gave Jungkook a rare, sweet compliment. He described him as the ‘best vocalist’. Jungkook was visibly moved, and fans couldn’t stop swooning over this heartwarming exchange.

Sleepy V and Jimin

During one BTS In the Soop episode, V and Jimin were shown relaxing in their little cabin. Jimin tried to wake V up from his nap, but V was so out of it, that he hilariously responded with nonsensical words that left Jimin giggling.

Jimin Feeding V Cake

During BTS’s birthday celebrations, Jimin lovingly fed V a slice of cake, and the adorable moment was filled with laughter and affection. V even cheekily said, “This is too sweet for me,” but he couldn’t get enough of Jimin’s thoughtful gesture. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Birthday: From Inner Child To Winter Bear, 5 Solo Songs of the K-Pop Singer You Got to Listen to If You Aren't Part of the BTS Army!.

V’s Protective Big Brother Mode

V and Jungkook (Photo Credits: X)

Jungkook’s mischievous ways sometimes get him into trouble, but V’s protective nature always comes through. On multiple occasions, when Jungkook was getting teased or making a mess, V would step in to ‘save’ him, often getting overly dramatic in the process.

The Heart-Shaped Hand Sign

At the end of a live stream, V, Jungkook, and Jimin held hands and made a perfect heart-shaped gesture towards the camera, sending ARMY into a frenzy.

V Shouts ‘It’s My Birthday’ During a Performance

V excitedly shouted, "It's my birthday!" as a way to share his special moment with the fans. The crowd erupted in cheers, completely immersed in his infectious energy and celebration. V's playful announcement made the moment even more memorable for both him and ARMY.

V and His Ideas

That time Taehyung went “it’s my birthday!” during a Fire performance pic.twitter.com/4xcRlbwaYH — Still With You ⁷ ☔️ (@stillwithyou875) December 30, 2023

V, born on December 30, 1995, is set to celebrate his birthday this year. Since the start of 2024, he has had an incredible year, marked by numerous solo releases and continued success. As V celebrates his 29th, let’s raise a toast to these heartwarming moments that remind us just how strong and sweet the bonds of BTS truly are!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).