After a long wait, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams today, July 10. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) results were released at 3:00 pm on the official websites of CISCE, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. As the ICSE and ISC results 2020 are out, it was only natural for the funny memes to go viral. After all, students’ achievements and their every year situation during results announcement in our country, can only be described well by desi memes. From “Sharma Ji Ka Beta,” to “Le Backbenchers,” scoring well, Twitterati is having a field day sharing hilarious jokes as CISCE declared the board exam results.

The ICSE and ISC results 2020 were the most awaited results in the country. The central board confirmed yesterday, that CISCE is ready to declare the scores. And every year, when board exam results are declared, netizens get full marks in making hilarious memes and jokes, describing the situation at every Indian household. From parents comparing scores to ‘Sharma Ji ka beta,” to backbenchers, securing passing marks, social media has a meme fest celebrating the achievements of students. In this article, we bring you the best ICSE and ISC 2020 result declared memes and jokes, as netizens congratulate students for their achievements.

Check Tweets:

Did You Score More Than 'Sharma Ji ka Beta?'

#ICSEResult When you score more than Sharma ji son's Your dad: pic.twitter.com/sHgpLz3clf — Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) July 10, 2020

Hahaha

When Your Relative Ask How Much Marks You Scored... U Be Like - #ICSEResult pic.twitter.com/f4MH8Yrqvi — Jethiyaa (@Lal_Jethiya) July 10, 2020

"Shabash"

#ICSEResult backbancher to other back encher on getting 90%: pic.twitter.com/tasG5GnBXQ — Manish Gaur (@ManishG24057090) July 10, 2020

Uh Oh!

Jali?

#ICSEResult is out Le people after posting good results of their relatives child:- pic.twitter.com/1z6bVtKCY2 — Sanskari Guitarist (@Jellyacoustic) July 10, 2020

Students Be Like

LOL

Relatives - Why you scored less percentage in your boards? Le backbenchers- #ICSEResult pic.twitter.com/fpftlqDi9r — Sankalp (@sankalpx) July 10, 2020

Yes Please!

#ICSEResult ICSE result announced Students asking % to each other pic.twitter.com/rU4OqM2SMT — Jaydev Mishra (@Jaydevmishra16) July 10, 2020

CBSE Students, Next?

#ICSEResult declared CBSE Students waiting for their results : pic.twitter.com/t8piRdZVyV — Science wala ladka (@sciencewalaldka) July 10, 2020

Can't Even

Aren’t they relatable? This year, the board exam results have been good. The pass percentage for ICSE stood at 99.33%, while for ISC, 96.84% of students qualified this year’s board exams. Besides, the merit list was not released in view of the “exceptional circumstances.” As CISCE board exam results 2020 are out, CBSE is reportedly set to declare the board exam results for class 10 and class 12, next.

