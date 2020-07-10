The moment has finally arrived. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th board exam result 2020 is finally declared. Students who appeared in this year’s board exam can check their scores online by visiting the official websites of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cisce.org and results.cisce.org. In addition to the official websites, the ISC 12th board exam result 2020 is also available on third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to CISCE, the pass percentage for ISC 12th board exam 2020 stood at 96.84%. In this article, we will bring you the latest updates of CISCE board exam results, ISC 12th pass percentage, toppers names and overall statistics.

ISC Board Exam Result 2020: Statistics

Number of students - 88,409

Number of students passed - 85,611

Total passing percentage - 96.84%

Number of boys - 47,429

Number of girls - 40,980

How to Check ICSE and ISC Results 2020?

Visit the official websites; cisce.org and results.cisce.org .

and . Once declared, CISCE will active ICSE and ISC results 2020 links.

Click on the respective link as per your course.

You will be guided to a new web page.

Enter your registration number, unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Your ICSE 10th result 2020 and ISC 12th result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

How to Check ICSE and ISC Results 2020 via SMS?

CISCE has also opened SMS services for students to check their marks. To get ICSE Results 2020 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. To get ISC Results 2020 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

Now that the CISCE board exam result 2020 is out, students who are unhappy with the marks, can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation. You will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam. The online window to for the same will remain open from July 10 to July 16, 2020.

