The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th and Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th board exam results today, 10 July, 2020. According to CISCE, the ICSE, ISC results 2020 will be declared at 3:00 pm online today. Once declared, the scores will be uploaded on the official websites of CISCE, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. In addition to the official websites, the ICSE 10th result 2020 and ISC 12th result 2020 will be made available on third-party sites such as examresults.net. It should be noted here that the marks and pass certificate of the board exams will be available after 48 hours of the publication of results through Digi locker. In this article, we will bring you the ICSE, ISC results in 2020 live news updates, as and when the results are declared.

How to Check ICSE and ISC Results 2020?

Visit the official websites; cisce.org and results.cisce.org .

and . Once declared, CISCE will active ICSE and ISC results 2020 links.

Click on the respective link as per your course.

You will be guided to a new web page.

Enter your registration number, unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Your ICSE 10th result 2020 and ISC 12th result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

How to Check ICSE and ISC Results 2020 via SMS?

CISCE has also opened SMS services for students to check their marks. To get ICSE Results 2020 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. To get ISC Results 2020 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

After the announcement of ICSE and ISC result 2020, students unhappy with their scores will be allowed to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam. The online window to for the same will remain open for students from July 10 to July 16, 2020.