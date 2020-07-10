The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th and Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th board exam results today, 10 July, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Students who appeared in this year’s ICSE 10th board exam 2020 can check the results by visiting the official websites; cisce.org and results.cisce.org. In addition to the official websites, the ICSE 10th result 2020 is available on third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to CISCE, the pass percentage for ICSE 10th board exam 2020 stood at 99.34%. ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Live News Updates.

In this article, we bring you the pass percentage for ICSE, toppers names, and overall statistics for this year’s CISCE board exams. ISC 12th Result 2020 Declared: 96.84% Pass, Check Overall Statistics for CISCE Class 12 Board Exams Here.

CISCE Class 10 Examination Statistics

Number of students - 2,07,902

Number of students passed - 2,06,525

Total passing percentage - 99.34%

Number of boys - 112,668

Number of girls - 95,234

How to Check ICSE and ISC Results 2020?

Visit the official websites; cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

CISCE activated ICSE 2020 result link.

Click on the link. You will be guided to a new web page.

Enter your registration number, unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Your ICSE 10th result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Since all examinations could not be conducted due to COVID-19 lockdown and crisis, the results for exams that could not be held are evaluated based on marks obtains in the exams conducted. The average of three subjects in which students have secured the highest will be considered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).