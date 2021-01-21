It is said that there are 7 lookalikes to a person. But at times, even if you spot one, it is amusing. The internet has such a wide reach that some people can easily find lookalikes of someone else. Now someone managed to capture Pakistan Prime Minister's doppelganger in Sialkot. A video of a young man, looking very much like Imran Khan, in his younger days, has been doing the rounds on social media and it is going viral with some funny reactions. The video has been shared by multiple users, taking a dig at Pak PM riding in a rickshaw. Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says Opposition Alliance Against His Govt 'Died Its Own Death'.

The video of Imran Khan's doppelganger was shared by writer Salman Rashid on Twitter taking a quip at the PM. He wrote, "Im the Dim has been ousted. Here he is escaping from Islamabad"; probably in reference to Donald Trump also leaving the White House for one last time yesterday. But the video has been doing the rounds from the last few days and the man's resemblance to Pakistan PM is quiet uncanny. This Fitness Enthusiast Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Doppelganger and Twitterati Can’t Keep Calm (View Post).

Here's The Viral Video of Imran Khan's Doppelganger:

Oyyyyeeee. Im the Dim has been ousted. Here he is escaping from Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/pinaTgOSbv — Salman Rashid (@odysseuslahori) January 21, 2021

Check some reactions:

Going Around in Disguise

Imran has decided to visit throughout pakistan secretely to know about the inflation. 😂 — VictRan (@RanjitKBiswal) January 19, 2021

It's Imran Khan Himself

He is not look alike, it is Imran Khan himself. He doesnt have money to ride in luxury cars hence the Rickshaw. 🤗😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Abdul Kader Arsiwala 🇮🇳 (@arsiwala_kader) January 19, 2021

Provide Him Security

Provide him security 😅😅😅 — Abidtanoli0007 (@abidtanoli0007) January 19, 2021

Imran Khan on Secret Visits

Some are remembering the younger days of Imran Khan when he used to play cricket and compared the doppelganger to him. Celebrity doppelgangers have always amused the internet. The latest one that recently went viral was Shah Rukh Khan's picture, said to be a Kashmiri guy. However, it turned out to be a fake edited picture of the actor. So sometimes, there are fake pictures too doing the rounds online.

