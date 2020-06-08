This Fitness Enthusiast Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Doppelganger and Twitterati Can’t Keep Calm (View Post)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Doppelganger (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is said that every human being has doppelgangers and at least for once, one must have come across them. Regarding Bollywood stars, we have seen numerous doppelgangers of some of the popular celebs and the one who has joined the bandwagon is the handsome hunk, Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since RK’s doppelganger’s picture hit the internet, fans cannot keep calm seeing the actor and this fitness enthusiast’s uncanny resemblance. Ranbir Kapoor Has a Lookalike and It’s TV Actor Shashank Vyas, Feels Netizens After Seeing This Father’s Day Photo!

We are talking about the Twitter user named Kunal Verma, who goes by the Twitter handle @KunalV3rma. Describing himself as a HR professional and fitness freak (as per his bio), in this particular picture that he has shared on the micro-blogging site, Kunal is seen doing deadlift workout. It is a weight training exercise in which a loaded barbell is lifted off the ground to the level of the hips. But what caught everyone’s attention is his side-look. After seeing Kunal’s side-profile Twitterati say that he looks exactly like Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. If you cannot believe, you got to take a look at the picture right away. Jacqueline Fernandez Meets Her Doppelganger Amanda Cerny in Mumbai with Salman Khan - See Pic Inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@__ranbir_kapoor_official__) on Apr 20, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

Bro, did anyone tell you have Ranbir’s side pose? — ਅਮਤੇਸ਼੍ਵਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੇਠੀ (@AmteshwarsSethi) June 7, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor 🤔 — Atmanirbhar Coby 🧘‍♂️ (@superfunkie) June 7, 2020

Mistook you for Ranbir Kapoor here. — Sonal ♕ (@HerLavishHustle) June 7, 2020

This is not the first time that we have come across Ranbir Kapoor’s look-alike. Back in 2018, a picture of a model from Kashmir named Junaid Shah had taken the internet by storm. Fans couldn’t remain calm after seeing this look-alike of RK. Then there was another doppelganger from the entertainment industry, TV actor Shashank Vyas, widely known for his role in the show Balika Vadhu. So what do you got to say about this new look-alike of Ranbir Kapoor? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.