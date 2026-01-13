Popular digital creator Kristy Scott has made her return to Instagram this week, marking her first appearance on the platform since news broke of her divorce from longtime husband and collaborator, Desmond Scott. The return follows a public apology from Desmond, who addressed allegations of infidelity that led to the dissolution of their 11-year marriage. Karan Aujla Cheating Controversy: US-Based Artiste Accuses ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer of Dating Her Without Revealing His Marital Status, Claims She Was Silenced.

The couple, widely known to their combined 25 million followers as "The Scotts," became a staple of social media for their lighthearted family vlogs and comedic chemistry. However, court documents filed in Harris County, Texas, on December 30, 2025, revealed that Kristy had officially filed for divorce, citing infidelity as the primary cause.

Desmond Scott Breaks Silence

On Saturday, January 10, Desmond Scott issued a statement via Instagram Stories to address the public scrutiny surrounding their separation. In a candid message, he apologised to Kristy and their family, acknowledging that he had made "choices I am not proud of."

Desmond explained that while the couple had faced ongoing challenges throughout 2025 and had discussed separating late in the year, his actions during that period ultimately led to the finality of the marriage. "I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce," he wrote.

He emphasised his commitment to their two sons, Vance and Westin, stating that Kristy remains his priority as the mother of his children and that he intended to remain an active and present parent.

A Modern Fairytale Ends

The news has sparked a significant reaction from the creator community, as the Scotts were often viewed as a model for successful influencer partnerships. Having met at the age of 14, the two married in 2014 and built a media empire that included their production company, Meant To Be Films, and Kristy’s fashion label, Vayra.

Kristy Sarah Returns to Instagram Amid Divorce With Desmond Scott

In her legal filing, Kristy stated that the breach of trust "completely wiped out any reasonable chance of reconciliation." Prior to the announcement, fans had noted a shift in their content, observing that the couple had stopped appearing in each other’s videos in early December.

