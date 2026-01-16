Influencer and chef Desmond Scott was seen in public with an unidentified woman this week, just days after his wife of 11 years, Kristy Scott, filed for divorce. The sighting, captured on video at a Houston-area bar on Sunday, Jan. 11, has intensified public interest in the couple’s sudden separation, which reportedly stems from allegations of infidelity. Influencer Desmond Scott Admits to Infidelity Amid Divorce Buzz With Kristy Sarah in Public Apology, Says ‘I Made Choices That I’m Not Proud Of’ (View Post).

Desmond Scott Kisses Mystery Woman Days After Divorce from Kristy Sarah

The viral footage, first obtained by TMZ, shows Desmond Scott at a local venue called Sante. In the video, he is seen in an intimate exchange with a woman who appears to be sitting on his lap. The encounter took place less than 48 hours after news of the divorce filing became public, fueling speculation among the couple's combined following of over 30 million people.

Desmond has not released a specific statement regarding the video. However, the appearance of a new companion so shortly after the split has drawn sharp reactions from fans who have followed the couple’s journey since they were teenagers.

Watch Desmond Scott’s Viral Kissing Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Why Desmond Scott and Kristy Sarah Got Divorced?

The legal proceedings began on Dec. 30, 2025, when Kristy Scott (who often goes by Kristy Sarah online) officially filed for divorce in Harris County, Texas. According to court documents, Kristy cited "infidelity" as the primary reason for the dissolution of the marriage, stating there was no possibility of reconciliation.

In her petition, Kristy also requested that the court legally restore her maiden name, Small. While she has remained relatively quiet on social media regarding the specifics of the split, she recently shared a post with the caption "Same address," suggesting she remains in the family’s newly built Houston home while Desmond has reportedly moved out.

Desmond Scott Addresses 'Poor Choices'

On Jan. 10, prior to the sighting in Houston, Desmond addressed the separation in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories. While he did not explicitly confirm the cheating allegations, he admitted to making "choices" he was not proud of during a period when the couple was discussing a potential separation. After Separation From Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Says Her ‘Soul Is Connected’ To ‘Best Friend’ Nadim (See Post).

"I want to begin by apologising to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted," Scott wrote. "I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused." He emphasised that his priority remains being a "present and loving parent" to their two young sons, Vance and Westin.

