It is the International Day of Yoga 2020, and people everywhere are practising various asanas, promising for a healthy start this summer. Coinciding with the Summer Solstice 2020 and Annular Solar Eclipse, the day holds of special significance around the world. People woke up early in the morning today, to share some positive thoughts, while they also practised asanas to encourage fellows to practise the same for a healthy lifestyle. Likewise, Twitter is now filled with videos of yogis practising and performing sun salutations, aka Surya Namaskar, the 12 asanas that not only help to not only stay fit, but calms you down mentally. In this article, we bring you tweets and videos, displaying how netizens are spending the day and celebrating yoga on June 21. These viral videos of Indians performing the asanas will fill you up with energy. Happy Yoga Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages & SMS to Send on International Day of Yoga.

Experts say that by practising Surya Namaskar daily, one can burn more than 400 calories. But more than that, it also soothes our mind, helps in relieving stress and also keeps you energetic for the rest of the day. The 12 poses of Surya Namaskar include, Pranamasana, Hastottanasana, Hasta Padasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskar, Bhujangasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Hasta Padasana, Hastottanasana and Pranamasana. It is a comprehensive workout that benefits the entire body. This is why, International Day of Yoga 2020, is a perfect opportunity for all of us to practise these famous asanas. International Day of Yoga 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Yoga Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Check Tweets:

Indians Perform Surya Namaskar

This is How You Perform Sun Salutation

Here's Another Video:

Full of Energy

So, are you changing your fitness schedule? Including Surya Namaskar on your routine, can definitely have many benefits. And others who are still under the bewilderment of whether or not you should practise yoga, we would suggest to give it a try. It might work like magic. Happy International Yoga Day, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).