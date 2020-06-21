International Day of Yoga is annually celebrated on June 21. This event has been taking place since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. The first International Day of Yoga created records for the largest yoga class and for the largest number of participating members from different nationalities. Every year it is celebrated with much joy and fervour. These Yoga Day 2020 wishes and messages are used to spread awareness and importance of Yoga. So, if you are looking for Happy Yoga Day 2020 wishes, Yoga Day HD images, International Day of Yoga 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Yoga Day GIF greetings, Happy Yoga Day 2020 Facebook messages and SMS to promote this physical exercise. International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Yoga Day Messages, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and GIFs to Encourage the Practice of Yoga.

Prime Minister of India, Mr.Narendra Modi proposed the idea of International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in India. Yoga helps in stress relief and tremendously help in making the body flexible. This form of exercise can help the body avoid future injuries. Practising, Pranayama which is a breathing technique reduces stress levels and fight against anxiety to boost the immune system.

Unfortunately, this year, the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic situation due to which yoga activities will not be conducted outdoor in the form of group activity. However, yoga can be performed on the International Day of Yoga at home, where you can motivate and inspire your family members to do this exercise to get relief from stress. Considering the current COVID-19 situation, the theme for International Yoga Day 2020 is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family." Become an active participant of International Yoga Day 2020, by sending out motivating Yoga Day wishes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings and quotes which you can download from below.

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This World Yoga Day, I Pray for the Well-Being of You and Your Family. Happy Yoga Day!

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Teaches Us to Cure What Need Not Be Endured and Endure What Can’t Be Cured. Happy Yoga Day 2020

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Means Union – The Union of Body With Consciousness and Consciousness With the Soul. Happy Yoga Day 2020!

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wake Up Early and Perform Surya Namaskar to Welcome the Wonderful International Yoga Day. Happy Yoga Day 2020!

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is Invigoration in Relaxation, Freedom in Routine, Confidence Through Self Control, Energy Within and Energy Without! Happy International Yoga Day!

International Yoga Day 2020 GIF

How to International Yoga Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Get creative this Yoga Day by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers to your friends by downloading it from here. We wish you International Yoga Day 2020, stay fit, stay home, stay stress-free and always be happy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 05:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).