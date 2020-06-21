International Day of Yoga or simply Yoga Day is celebrated to honour Yoga on June 21. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice originated in India. Since its first commemoration in 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly, International Day of Yoga has become one of the most celebrated international days across the globe. People encourage each other to do Yoga in their daily lives and the 6th International Yoga Day is no different. You have family, friends, relatives, colleagues, neighbours exchanging Yoga Day wishes and HD images to promote this ancient practice. We bring you a collection of International Day of Yoga 2020 images, Yoga Day HD wallpapers, Yoga Day wishes, Happy Yoga Day greetings, WhatsApp stickers, SMS and more. International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Yoga Day Messages, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and GIFs to Encourage the Practice of Yoga.

One can understand the enthusiasm for the day, as it was started after the present Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi presented with an idea to celebrate the day during his speech at the UNGA in September 2014. He had said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day. [sic]” Happy Yoga Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages & SMS to Send on International Day of Yoga.

On the day, search engine platforms are flooded with requests for memorable quotes on Yoga, which can be used to motivate near and dear ones into practising Yoga regularly. Some of the most-searched keywords are International Day of Yoga 2020 wishes, International Day of Yoga HD Images, International Day of Yoga 2020 greetings, International Day of Yoga 2020 messages, International Day of Yoga quotes, Happy Yoga Day 2020 wishes, Happy Yoga Day 2020 greetings, Yoga Day messages, Yoga Day 2020 quotes, Yoga Day WhatsApp Stickers, Yoga Day SMS and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is All About Striking a Balance in Life and Therefore, You Must Make It a Part of Your Life. Warm Wishes on International Yoga Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: One of the Fundamental Principles of Yoga: A Small Action Done Repeatedly Can Make an Enormous Difference. — Dr Timothy McCall

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy, Healthy and Peaceful International Yoga Day to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: International Yoga Day Is a Reminder We Must Keep Our Mental, Emotional, Spiritual and Physical Health Before Anything Else, and Take Some Time Out to Nourish and Nurture Ourselves With Yoga.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Surya Namaskar Is the Best Way to Start Your Day, and Then End It on a Positive Note.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Live Long and Healthy Life. Each Aasan a Day Keeps Illness Away. Enjoy Yoga!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is All About Creating a Balance in Your Life. It Is About Balancing Your Senses, Balancing Your Body, Soul and Mind in Order to Live Healthy and Live in Peace. Wishing You a Peaceful and Healthy Life on International Yoga Day.

