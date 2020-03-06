International Women's Day 2020: From WiFi to Harry Potter, 6 Things That Would Not Exist Without Women!

Harry Potter' Books. (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Can you imagine a world without women? Certainly not! More than half of the things that we do or use daily, would not be possible without the female power. A day without women would be a day without WiFi, coffee and beer. Your hair would be a tangled mess without them, and your life would not even be half the fun. On International Women's Day, we celebrate the women inventors and creators who brought us all the ground-breaking innovations for enjoyment and guilty pleasures.

1. Beer

For that beer that you relish on Friday evenings, you have women to thank. Sure men do all the beer ads, according to research, the earliest evidence of beer dates thousands of years back. Beer was prepared within homes and women were the earliest brewers of these tasty ales. Happy Women's Day 2020 Greetings in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Woman Power Quotes, SMS and Messages to Send Ahead of International Women's Day.

2. WiFi

Decades of innovation went into WiFi that we cannot imagine our life without. You would not have WiFi without actress Hedy Lamarr, who spent her life doing science experiments because she grew out of Hollywood. During World War II, Lamarr presented the US Navy with a patent on a spread-spectrum radio, which was the precursor to today's WiFi.

3. Your Morning Coffee

The next time you prep your coffee, thank jane. German housewife Melitta Bentz patented fresh filters in 1908. It is because of her that you can sip on your favourite blends without worrying about the coffee grinds muddling up our mornings.

4. The Hairbrush

While we do not know who invented the first hairbrush, we know who patented it. Lyda Newman, who lived in Manhattan, pioneered the use of synthetic bristles and filed her patent in 1898. International Women's Day 2020: 5 Best & Memorable Indian Ads on Women in Recent Times.

5. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ruth Graves Wakefield, who was the owner the Toll House Inn, was about to prepare the butterscotch cookies when she came up with a brilliant alternative, the chocolate chip cookies in 1938. What a delicious invention! Ways to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020: 6 Empowering Things You Can Do to Make an Impact.

6. Harry Potter

It is safe to say that a large portion of the population experienced the magical journey of the child wiz, with Harry Potter books being printed in more than 70 languages worldwide. Without J.K. Rowling, our lives would surely be less magical.

Did you know that a woman invented the game monopoly? Elizabeth "Lizzie" patented the game in 1903. After 30 years, Charles Darrow modified Maggie's idea to create a game that we know today.