Ways to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020: 6 Empowering Things You Can Do to Make an Impact

International Women’s Day 2020 is approaching us. The UN theme for IWD 2020 is “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights.” And the IWD theme is #EachforEqual. Every year, March calls for significant events dedicated to women and their rights as it is also known as Women’s History Month. While you can celebrate International Women’s Day 2020 on March 8 sharing powerful quotes along with the hashtag, #EachforEqual plastered all over social media; there are many other ways to celebrate the event that will make an impact. And that is what IWD celebration is all about. With the use of our voices and the reach of social media, we can combine forces to shun gender discrimination sooner. There are progressed focussed ways in which we can celebrate International Women’s Day 2020. Below, we have detailed six very simple but empowering things that you can do to celebrate IWD 2020. Go Purple to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020, Know the Significance of the Colour to Wear on March 8.

1. Join A March

Sadly, many things are going on across the world. In almost every corner, women are marching for their and human rights as a whole. And on the International Women’s Day, many events are planned to celebrate women’s achievements and highlight the challenges women are yet to overcome. Gender violence, reproductive justice, labour rights and equal pay, environmental justice, ending racism and body shaming and many more are causes that we are still fighting. Contact your local organisers and be a part of a march to create a change. International Women's Day 2020: How Shaheen Bagh Emerged as Epitome of Fourth Wave Feminism and Compelled Women to Lead Protests in India.

2. Donate to a Cause

There are many charities and NGOs dedicatedly supporting and preserving women’s rights. On the extraordinary event of International Women’s Day, donate to a charity that progresses gender parity, challenging stereotypes and works towards the positive visibility of women.

3. Appreciate Woman You Know

Embrace each other. Women have always stood together, battling for each other’s rights. International Women’s Day is a celebration of women’s voices and their achievements, together. So on this day, appreciate someone you know or maybe all the girls who have been there through thick and thin with you. Supporting and lifting each other up has a significant effect. In this way, you can harness the collective energy of your peers to help her or you, feel less alone, because it is rough out there. International Women’s Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Theme to Mark IWD on March 8.

4. Read An Empowering Book

If you do not want to celebrate IWD 2020 by getting involved in significant political or public gestures, you can do it on your own personal way. Just by reading a great book by a female author. Many bestsellers have documented women’s struggles and how they battled gender discrimination in their own way. Difficult Women by Roxane Gay, The Color Purple by Alice Walker, Gendering Caste: Through a Feminist Lens by Uma Chakraborty are a few to name.

5. Promote Gender Diversity in the Workplace

Majority of women are concentrated in low-paid, lower-skill or domestic occupations. To create sustainable economies, we must empower women. This is how the role of a Human Resource in any field becomes significant. You can implement policies to fight gender discrimination and encourage diversity in your business.

6. Girlfriends and You

Undoubtedly, there could not be a better way to celebrate International Women’s Day, than cheering with your girl gang. A lot can be accomplished. Celebrate each other for battling many struggles and coming this far. Watch your favourite female-directed movies and rejoice your bond.

There are absolutely basic, yet powerful ways to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020. Also, do not forget to encourage your male counterparts to get involved in the Women’s Day celebration. This is how they can challenge their own preconceived notions of how the world operates. Happy International Women’s Day, everyone!