Social media is buzzing with viral videos as the Chhapala Bhairu Ji Lakhi Mela near Jaipur showcases its most famous tradition: using heavy construction machinery to prepare a massive religious feast. For the 17th consecutive year, villagers in Kuhada have deployed JCB backhoe loaders to mix a staggering 651 quintals (65,100 kg) of choorma, a traditional Rajasthani sweet, to feed the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims attending the fair.

The sheer volume of the Mahaprasad has turned what was once a local task into a large-scale engineering operation. Videos surfacing online show the distinctive yellow arms of multiple JCB machines tossing massive mounds of powdered wheat, mixing them with roughly 3,500 kg of desi ghee and 130 quintals of sugar. JCB Turns Into Giant Cooking Ladle, Stirs Huge Vessel of Daal Makhani at Dandraua Dham, Video Goes Viral.

The process involves several unconventional steps:

Mechanical Grinding: Thousands of handmade batis (baked wheat balls) are ground into powder using agricultural threshers.

Air Cleaning: High-pressure air compressors are used to blow ash and dust off the batis before they are processed.

Automated Mixing: The JCBs serve as giant mechanical spoons, ensuring that dry fruits, sugar, and ghee are evenly distributed across the mountain of choorma.

Choorma Being Prepared Using JCB for Lakhi Mela 2026 in Jaipur

‘JCB Choorma’ Making

A Community-Powered Spectacle

While the machinery provides the muscle, the heart of the event remains with the local volunteers. Over 5,000 residents from surrounding villages have been working for weeks to prepare for the single-day event. The logistics are managed by village elders, known as "Punch Patels," who coordinate everything from the 200-meter-long baking fires to security.

Beyond the "JCB Choorma," the Chhapala Bhairu Ji Lakhi Mela features a helicopter showering flower petals over the hilltop temple, adding to the high-energy atmosphere that defines this "Lakhi Mela" (a fair attended by lakhs). JCB Mayhem at Water Park in Rajasthan: People Vandalise Water Park Over Entry Fee Dispute in Chittorgarh, Bulldozer Used to Destroy Swimming Pool (Watch Video).

Tradition Meets Modernity

Organizers state that the use of JCBs is a matter of practical necessity rather than a stunt. Manual mixing of 65 metric tons of food would be impossible within the tight timeframe required to serve the influx of devotees from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

As videos of the mechanical arms "cooking" continue to trend, the Chhapala Bhairu Ji Lakhi Mela has cemented its reputation as one of India's most unique intersections of ancient faith and modern technology.

