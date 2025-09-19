JCB machines are usually linked with heavy construction work, but a viral video has given the internet a hilarious twist. In the bizarre clip, a JCB machine is seen being used to stir a massive vessel filled with daal Makhani. Acting like a giant ladle, the machine’s bucket keeps the dish moving while onlookers watch in disbelief and amusement. The unusual sight quickly grabbed attention online, with netizens calling it “next-level jugaad” and flooding social media with jokes and memes. While some viewers were amazed at the creativity, others couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity of it. The video has since spread across platforms, proving that when it comes to innovation, nothing beats desi creativity. Elephant vs JCB: Viral Video Shows JCB Trying to Shoo Away Animal, Only to Face Its Wrath.

JCB Used as Giant Ladle to Stir Daal Makhani

JCB is being used to cook dal makhni. Organizers are openly boasting about this on social media. The same JCB would have been used for construction as well- full of grease and rust. Yet, FSSAI has not taken any action against it. pic.twitter.com/KyD6OF9e7k — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) September 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

