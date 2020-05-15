JusticeForCarry and #CarryMinatiTikTokRoast Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter After YouTube Deletes Carry Minati’s TikTok Roast Video on Amir Siddiqui

#JusticeForCarry and #CarryMinatiTikTokRoast Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @HarishJJakhar2/ @soumyastic/ Twitter)

Ajey Nagar, aka Carry Minati, is on the talk now. The 20-year-old has reached to another level of popularity after his YouTube vs TikTok – The End video broke the internet last week. With over 16 million subscribers, the YouTuber’s clip garnered more than seven million views in just a week. But the 20-year-old seems to be in trouble now. His YouTube vs TikTok roast video was removed from the platform for violating ‘Terms of Service.’ Angry fans rally in support of Carry, as they are not happy that Google’s streaming service chose to remove his most viral video till date. #JusticeForCarry and #CarryMinatiTikTokRoast are running as the two top trends on Twitter, with fans demanding his video to be back on the streaming platform. With the help of various memes and jokes, Carry’s fans have flooded their timeline in his support asking YouTube to bring back the video. YouTube Down Funny Memes and Jokes: The Video Sharing Platform Faced Some Errors BUT It Is the Hilarious Posts and Reactions on Twitter That Are Getting All the Attention.

Carry makes video on YouTube majorly reacting and roasting popular TV shows or celebrities. Garnering a vast fan following, it won’t be wrong saying that he soon became the ‘Roast King of India.’ However, his now-deleted YouTube video was majorly targeted at TikTok’s self-proclaimed social media influencer Amir Siddique, who criticised India’s YouTube community, in his now-deleted IGTV video. After Carry’s YouTube rant went insanely viral on social media, Amir started a campaign against Cyber Bullying. How To Watch Carry Minati's 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video That Has Been Deleted over Harassment and Cyberbullying? Here's What You Can Do To See CarryMinati's Rant About Amir Siddiqui and TikTok.

The ongoing feud between YouTube and TikTok has only intensified during the lockdown as more content floods the system. With Carry’s roast video, other YouTubers too shared their views and rant against TikTokers. Now that Carry’s video has been removed from the platform, angry fans have surfaced Twitter timeline, #JusticeForCarry, demanding to bring back #CarryMinatiTikTokRoast.

Fans Rally in Support of Carry With Memes

#justiceforcarry Youtube Deleted Carry's Video but Not Faisu's Carry Fans And Memers- pic.twitter.com/Lu6K9LGYAz — LagG3R_$ (@ImLagG3R) May 15, 2020

Fans Be Like!

After You tube delete carry new blockbuster video Memers and carry fans!! #justiceforcarry pic.twitter.com/PNrIz7gfKz — Harish J.Jakhar 🇮🇳 (@HarishJJakhar2) May 15, 2020

LOL

Totally!

That's Not Fair!

Ready For Meme Tandav?

#shameonyoutube #justiceforcarry Meanwhile memers in support of carry on social media : pic.twitter.com/RFeP9aEmle — 𝘿𝙞𝙥𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙮 (@dippie__) May 15, 2020

YouTube to Memers!

Where is It?

Fans Are Upset!

#JusticeForCarry

Carry Minati has been making video since 2010 and won the YouTube’s Golden Play Button in 2017 when he crossed one million subscribers on the platform. His videos are majorly centred on his reactions to celebrities and shows. Carry also has a second channel called CarryisLive, where he posts live streams of him playing games.