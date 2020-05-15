YouTube Down Funny Memes and Jokes: The Video Sharing Platform Faced Some Errors BUT It Is the Hilarious Posts and Reactions on Twitter That Are Getting All the Attention

YouTube down Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Youtube was down in most places around the world for about 10 mins in the morning today but the best thing about the whole issue was the funny memes and jokes that went viral on social media. As soon as people were not able to play youtube videos and creators were not able to upload videos on the video-sharing platform, Twitter was flooded with funny reactions and memes. Right from the funeral dance video memes to shocking reactions, Twitter was sent to frenzy ever since DownDetector took to Twitter to say, "Youtube is having issues since 7:21 PM EDT. RT if it's down for you as well #Youtubedown" People is right Now in some regions. Carry Minati Fans Demand 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video Be Restored After It Gets Removed Over Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy.

Early in the morning, not all the features of the youtube were down while some users were getting errors like, “This page isn’t available sorry about that. Try searching for something else”. Other were left at, “Sorry, something went wrong”. The 500 Internal error was seen the most on youtube. People were wondering if it was the server outage or any other problem that may have led to the halt on YouTube. But within minutes netizens took it to Twitter to make funny memes and jokes about the situation.

People were wondering if YouTube died because the creators are not able to upload videos and even their dashboard wasn't responding. But the best part has to be the funny reactions and memes on Twitter. Check out:

LOL

ROFL

When YouTube is down every where in the world #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/NuWJqUyHI9 — Olyno (@Olyn0_0) May 14, 2020

So True

Everyone coming to Twitter after when YouTube stops working#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/3GoASbUnON — chilledjz (@Chilledjz) May 14, 2020

Creators Were Worried

LMAO

#YouTubeDOWN *YouTube is down for 5 minutes* The whole internet: pic.twitter.com/HYNRv4zJE3 — Mars Ojv (@markojvwrites) May 14, 2020

Perfect Depiction

The Epic Coffin Dance For YouTube

YouTube just went like this, I don't know if I should laugh or cry at this point #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/kJnLC4KvD2 — Xion A. (@Macintosh_rar) May 14, 2020

Netizens can just find any reason to make funny memes and jokes. However, on YouTube's part, they are currently planning to retire Play Music. Google started inviting users of the service to transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences and playlists to YouTube Music.