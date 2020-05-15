How To Watch Carry Minati's 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video That Has Been Deleted over Harassment and Cyberbullying? Here's What You Can Do To See CarryMinati's Rant About Amir Siddiqui and TikTok

Watch Carry Minati as 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video That Has Been Deleted (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The popular TikTok roast video made by Carry Minati, called the 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' has been removed over harassment and cyberbullying policy by YouTube. But if you want you can still watch the video, to at least get a perspective of what exactly is going on. Fans of Carry Minati have taken over Twitter and other social media platforms to support the youtuber demanding the video to be restored on YouTube with as many likes and views it had in the first place. Netizens want the video back and it looks like they will succeed but until then if you are looking for deleted 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' video, you can see it online. Let us tell you how. Amir Siddiqui's Reply To Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Roast Video Gets Trolled With Funny Memes! Netizens Make Jokes on Spelling Mistake in His Campaign #AmirAgainstCyberBullying.

After Carry Minati had shared a missile of a video called 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' roasting TikTokers and Amir Siddiqui on particular, Siddiqui (who goes by the name @teamnawab on TikTok) made a reply video calling out the YouTuber's video a tool used to bully and harass him. He even hinted at the video can push anyone towards suicidal thoughts. The video by Carry Minati was reported for bullying and harassment and YouTube ultimately took it down. Carry Minati Fans Demand 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video Be Restored After It Gets Removed Over Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy.

Carry Minati fans are outraged, demanding to get the YouTube vs TikTok roast video back. The video had single-handedly spiked Carry's subscriber count. The video had received over 70 million views with thousands of people giving a shoutout to the YouTuber on Twitter and other social media platforms. However, while the video has been removed there still are some way you can see the YouTube vs TikTok: The End roast video to at least get the background of what Carry Minati had said about TikTokers. CarryMinati’s 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Video Removed Over YouTube’s Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy, Happy Amir Siddiqui Funny Memes Go Viral!

You may not get the complete video in one go but since the video had created a storm on social media, other innumerable YouTubers made review videos on the initial Carry Minati roast video. The may have bits and pieces of opinions from the YouTubers reviews but they do show the main video completely. So here are a few videos where you can see the whole Carry Minati roast video online:

This Has The Complete Roast Video By Carry Minati:

Here's Another Reaction Video That Also Has The Complete Carry Minati Roast:

Here's Amir Siddiqui's Reply To Carry Minati Where He Even Mentioned Whether His Intention Was To Force Him To Have Suicidal Thoughts:

The never-ending debate about which platform is better, whether it is YouTube or TikTok doesn't seem to die anywhere soon. This turning point will only fuel the debate. Carry Minati may even come up with another video to prove his point, who knows?!