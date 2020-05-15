CarryMinati’s 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Video Removed Over YouTube’s Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy, Happy Amir Siddiqui Funny Memes Go Viral!

Amir Siddiqui and Carry Minati Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This is the biggest news if YouTube vs TikTok war is always on top of your mind. CarryMinati (also spelt as Carry Minati)’s “YouTube vs TikTok: The End” video has been removed by YouTube, over its harassment and cyberbullying policy. Now, this comes as a shock to many viewers as the video had garnered millions of views and likes. CarryMinati is a YouTube channel run by Indian comedian Ajey Nagar who recently shot to fame with this YouTube vs TikTok roast video. The move came after Amir Siddiqui, the TikToker who was at the receiving end of CarryMinati’s roast video accused Ajey of cyberbullying. Meanwhile, Twitterati and memers have sprung into action and are having a blast posting funny memes and jokes. Amir Siddiqui's Reply To Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Roast Video Gets Trolled With Funny Memes! Netizens Make Jokes on Spelling Mistake in His Campaign #AmirAgainstCyberBullying.

YouTube vs TikTok, who is better? This never-ending debate is getting murkier day by day. While TikTokers are eating up space with their cringeworthy content, YouTubers will make you cringe with their obnoxious classist behaviour. Both have their high and low points. However, the matter blew up when a certain Tik Tok star, Amir Siddiqui fed up with listening to YouTubers’ constant digs at his TikTok ‘community’ retaliated. He went on to challenge a certain YouTube star, Carry Minati to roast him. And the rest, as they say, is history. Carry Minati Funny Memes: From Roasting Amir Siddiqui to Trending TikTok vs YouTube to Solving #Skirt Mystery, These Jokes by Ajey Nagar in Latest Video Will Make You Laugh Hard!

Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati roasted Amir and other TikTokers like there was no tomorrow. He took the TikTokers to task over their crass content, body language, outfits, and so much more. While fellow YouTubers and memers hailed him for his roast video, one cannot deny the presence of crass language in the video. It was full of homophobic slurs and sexist jibes. These could be all the reasons behind the removal of the “YouTube vs TikTok: The End” video from the Google-owned online video-sharing platform.

Now, Amir had released and later deleted a video, titled, “Amir Siddiqui Reply to Carry Minati”. Well, he deleted for there were several spelling mistakes and typos in the video, which made him a butt of all jokes again. However, in this video, he accused Carry Minati of cyberbullying. In fact, he spoke about having suicidal thoughts because of the YouTuber. Shocking, isn’t it? Faisu Khan Responds to Carry Minati’s Accusations in Instagram Post, Says He Didn’t Make Calls or Threats After YouTube vs Tiktok Roast Video Went Viral.

Nevertheless, as YouTube has removed CarryMinati’s video, netizens have gotten busy sharing happy Amir Siddiqui funny memes. Many CarryMinati fans are tweeting in support to restore the original video. Here take a look at all the reactions.

#carryminati YouTube vs Tiktok video has been removed Amirsiddiqui right now:

#carryminatitiktokroast *Amir siddiqui after seeing Carry minati's Video Removed from YT*

Amir siddiqui to youtube policies :

Carry Minati and 100+ Other youtubers insults Amir Siddiqui Meanwhile *MEMERS*

Carryminati's latest roast video is deleted by you tube *Amir siddiqui and thik thukers:-

Carryminati's video of tik toker amir Siddiqui's roast have been deleted from you tub Le carry

What are your views over the removal of CarryMinati’s video? Do you feel Amir Siddiqui is indeed a victim of cyberbullying or YouTube went a little too far in pulling down one of the most-liked videos? As for the YouTube vs TikTok controversy, we feel it is here to stay.