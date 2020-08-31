If your timeline is filled with #JusticeForKaku viral videos, funny memes and jokes, you are not alone. Please be prepared to erase whatever ability to do maths you have left in you because this video, that attempts to sum up a simple mathematical calculation, will blow your brains all over the wall. This viral video with people attempting to calculate merely Rs 1800 has gone viral on social media platforms. It includes a woman who seems to be a house help debating with some boys (assuming they are the ones she works for) who have paid her Rs 1800. #JusticeForKaku Viral Video Sparks Funny Memes: Twitterati Demand Justice For Kaku While Laughing at Her Serious Yet Funny Maths Calculation of Rs 1800 (Watch Video).

Now they have paid her Rs 1800 using three INR currency notes of 500 which equals 1500 along with a 200 and one 100 currency notes. A simple calculation isn't it? But for some reason, the woman is not convinced that they have paid her Rs 1800 and she is demanding the sum of money again and again. Now the guy who is being referred to as "Kaku" is helpless and isn't able to convince her that she has been paid in the amount she is demanding. The desperate attempts to clear out the mathematical calculations for her is filmed in the video and netizens cannot help but sympathise with the man.

The video has Twitterati ROLFING as well while most people are making Rs 1800 and #JusticeForKaku funny memes and jokes. As the video goes viral, people have now created funny memes and jokes around it. #JusticeForKaku is trending on Twitter because people demand a fair trial of this simple miscalculation case. Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

Justice For Kaku Video:

Check Out #JusticeForKaku Funny Memes and Jokes

Well, as much as we enjoyed the hilarious banter, we really wish to know the woman's reaction over this viral video. And for the rest of us, may we get better maths education and some patience to handle such mathematical debate. Meanwhile, enjoy the funny memes and jokes.

